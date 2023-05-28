Avoiding burnout or losing your independence? Inside the Trad Wife phenomenon

The woman’s silhouette is busy in the kitchen, she has immaculately coiffured hair, full make-up perfectly applied, and is impeccably dressed; getting dinner prepared for her husband. He will expect it ready when he arrives home from work.

The house is immaculate and her husband’s clothes are washed, dried and ironed, ready for the next day. The woman is there to serve the man, and not to complain about her house duties but to make sure the provider of her home (her husband) is as content as possible.

They are wives who choose not to work and enjoy being a traditional homemaker; a ‘trad wife.’ No, this is not a scene from a 1950’s movie, it is 2023 and a snippet of what to expect life as a trad wife to be.

This trend is popular among Gen Z women and millennials with the hashtag #tradwife trending at over 149.6m views on Tik Tok. Videos of young American women sharing how life is so satisfying being a trad wife pop up continuously on the hashtag thread.

Laiana Thornton, self-described 'trad wife'

LOSING YOUR INDEPENDENCE

Laiana Thornton is a student living in Florida and is completely in favour of the traditional marriage, she goes deeper into her history to explain why she thinks it’s the way it should be.

“As a black woman, I recognise the luxury that raising one’s own children and managing the household signifies, as many of my ancestors could not afford it. Sadly, economic disparities continue to prevent many women in my community from having the opportunity to stay home and raise their children, further contributing to the disadvantages faced by our community and our children.

“While I appreciate many aspects of feminism, I believe that the modern 50/50 lifestyle is less equal to the traditional one. Today women are expected to work outside the home while also taking care of all domestic duties and serving as primary caretakers, which often hinders their ability to perform these roles to the best of their abilities.

"In contrast, the traditional model, where husbands work and provide financially while wives manage the household and care for children, seems to offer a more balanced approach.”

Faye Hatton - PR exec in the car business, and a former 'trad wife'

Faye Hatton, founder of Straw Hat communications based in the UK, pitches herself as a one-woman press office. Faye has a background in PR for brands including Jaguar, Land Rover, Aston Martin and FIA World Touring Car Championship. Faye was a trad wife for seven years; she left her career after conceiving on her honeymoon.

She shared her experience of traditional matrimony, “The trad wife movement seems to have stemmed from the (admirable) acknowledgement that women are suffering burnout. The statistics suggest burnout among women is real. I'm all for finding a solution to this. However, I'd urge great caution to anyone considering a trad wife life as the answer.

“Yes, you might avoid the risk of burnout. But you risk losing financial independence and a sense of purpose and identity. I have found that in society, a trad wife, deems you ‘unemployed’? This affects your pension. Not a problem if your marriage lasts.

“But what if it doesn't? Being a trad wife is a HUGE risk. How do you re-enter the world of work and make up for the time you were ‘unemployed?’ For me, it was setting up my own business. I left my successful career in automotive PR to raise a family and look after a home while my husband focused on his career.

“I thought it would be idyllic and for a while I think it was. Fast forward seven years and three children later, I was living in a big house and had a handsome husband. From the outside I had everything. But I was so lonely. My brain wasn't challenged. I didn't have money that I'd earned myself. Nobody knew me as the person I was before I had my children. I missed that person.

“After a chance encounter with an old colleague and some encouragement from her, I set up my own business in 2020. Shortly afterwards, I called time on my marriage. I won't encourage my daughter to be a trad wife. Family-oriented, yes. House-proud, if that makes her happy. Completely financially dependent on her husband? Absolutely not. I'm happier now. Life is harder but I feel like I'm living now, not pretending.”

Author Dave Diebold.

TRAD HUSBANDS?

The balanced matrimonial approach that Laiana describes is not a role David Diebold and his wife follow, and he states proudly that he loves being a trad husband. David is the author of ‘Diary of a Wimpy Dad’ and ‘This is How We Dance.’

He says, “My wife controls all the finances, gives me money when I need it, tops up my phone balance, goes through the credit card bill and questions my purchases. Some might think that somehow emasculating, or disempowering. I would say isn't it great to have a personal assistant. I also ask her for pocket money. When I want to spend and she's not there, I text her to Revolut me, or I ask if I can use the credit card. I do get some funny looks. I get a hundred euro at a time pocket money. But I do all of the cooking and the shopping.

“In short, I hate financial stress so I ask her not to even talk to me about it, except maybe how many years are left on paying off the house. She hates cooking and we also both hate housework. I find the relief from the worry and stress of balancing the household budget very freeing, and I feel lucky that my wife enjoys that side of things. Largely, we spend money on the same things, and since we not only live together but also work together and pretty much with each other 24/7, we are probably not your typical, traditional couple.”

Caoimhe Moloney and Pierce Kavanagh for trad wife feature

Caoimhe Moloney from Kilkenny also recognises the trad husband role too well. She is Group Operations Manager of Pierce Kavanagh Coaches & Kavanagh Service Station and says, “I must have a trad husband. I have always been in charge of our family finances, even since before we were married. I’m very lucky, years ago when we decided to buy a house, my boyfriend, now husband was working in the UK so left the entire process up to me. I became CFO, mortgage hunter, house hunter and he was happy to just leave me to it.

“Our life together moved on in a similar fashion, we have joint bank accounts for both our incomes. I don’t think I could cope with separate accounts. Our lives are together, our finances are together. Both of us have equal access to our finances, but he never really bothers about anything to do with our personal finances, except give out about the Electricity Bill when he hears me ranting and shouting about it every two months.

“I remember years ago; I got some good advice from a neighbour when I got my very first job, she said, ‘Save a third, spend a third and hand up a third at home.’ I have kind of always lived by that. Sometimes I give out to my husband and say if I dropped dead in the morning, what would he do? But he just laughs at me. I suppose it’s a trust thing if you have a happy, safe and trusting relationship, then one person running the finances works and the other person can zone out. I do totally understand that not all relationships are like that and it is important for everyone to be able to access their finances but it works for us.”

So, whether it’s a '50s style marriage or a more modern balanced marriage, one size does not fit all - but aprons do actually fit both men and women.