TG4 is looking for new weather and continuity presenters - an mbeidh tú an chéad cheann eile?

One of the hallmarks of TG4 - arguably the best station on Irish terrestrial telly for a number of years now - has been the presence of nightly continuity presenters in prime-time, personable, affable guides to the night's proceedings, with admirable side-hustles in meteorology and an unfortunate tendency to fall foul of Hallowe'en shenanigans.
The Irish-language broadcaster is now welcoming applications for its presenter's panel - and while you do need to be fluent as Gaeilge, handy with the written language, and willing to relocate to Conamara, training will be provided and no television experience is required.
"We are delighted to adding to our panel of Weather and Continuity Presenters. It is a wonderful opportunity for someone wishing to take a step towards working in the media sector," Caitlín Nic Aoidh, veteran weather and continuity presenter with TG4, says.
"A number of established presenters started on TG4’s Continuity and Weather presenters panel: Aoife Ní Thuairisg, Síle Seoige, Daithí Ó Sé, Páidí Ó Lionáird and many others. Best of luck to all those applying. Go n-éirí libh."
The role's duties include preparing and presenting the daily weather, voiceover for ads and promos, monitoring TG4 socials - possibly revealing the mystery TG4 intern in the process? - and the occasional spot of public representation for a broadcaster that's growing exponentially, including the forthcoming launch of a second linear TV channel on Saorview, kids' service Cúla4.
Extra vigilance will be required for entering studio on October 31st, however - details on hazard pay or liability are presumably discussed upon acceptance for interview.
To apply for the panel, send a one-minute video clip describing yourself, along with a CV to: cv@tg4.ie, before or on June 8, 2023.
Candidates will be shortlisted, and those on this list will be invited to attend a screen trials day in TG4, Baile na hAbhann, Co. Galway on June 22.
- For more information, email Áine Lally, Bainisteoir Cumarsáide TG4: aine.lally@tg4.ie