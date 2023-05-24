TG4 is looking for new weather and continuity presenters - an mbeidh tú an chéad cheann eile?

One of the hallmarks of TG4 - arguably the best station on Irish terrestrial telly for a number of years now - has been the presence of nightly continuity presenters in prime-time, personable, affable guides to the night's proceedings, with admirable side-hustles in meteorology and an unfortunate tendency to fall foul of Hallowe'en shenanigans.

The Irish-language broadcaster is now welcoming applications for its presenter's panel - and while you do need to be fluent as Gaeilge, handy with the written language, and willing to relocate to Conamara, training will be provided and no television experience is required.