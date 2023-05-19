Stanley Tucci in Dublin: 'I hear Cork is a beautiful part of the country'

The actor said he looks forward to visiting Cork someday following a recommendation from fellow actor and friend Aidan Quinn 
Stanley Tucci at House in Dublin. Picture: Andres Poveda

Fri, 19 May, 2023 - 13:44
Nicole Glennon

Stanley Tucci is in dapper form when he arrives suited and booted at House on Dublin's Leeson Street.

The Hollywood actor, author and foodie is on Irish shores this week to discuss his memoir Taste with Marian Keyes at this year's International Literature Festival in Dublin. But, he's also here in his capacity as global brand partner for Tanqueray No Ten gin. 

On Thursday, that role involved mixing drinks with journalists and invited guests (Dancing with the Stars' Jennifer Zamparelli and Cork podcaster and professional dancer PJ Kirby among those who scored an invite), and doing the rounds like a groom on his wedding day.

When I get my allotted time with the Academy Award-nominated actor, he shakes my hand and enquires about the Irish Examiner. It's a Cork paper, I say, have you ever been?

"I haven't," he admits, "but I hear it's a beautiful part of the country". 

His friend Aidan Quinn, an actor of Irish descent who starred in Michael Collins, has raved about it he tells me, and he is "looking forward" to visiting someday.

On the topic of his eating itinerary for the weekend, his wife Felicity Blunt (sister to actress Emily) is flying in Friday and they have three restaurant bookings for the weekend (he's already done Michelin Guide recommended Pichet). I enquire as to whether he might consider a Searching for Ireland à la his Emmy award-winning food travel show, Searching for Italy. The answer is yes — he'd love to do a UK and Ireland version. 

Before I get to offer some recommendations for where he might eat in Cork, I am standing in for a photograph (professional photographs only) and whisked away — but not before I get to offer a compliment on his truly gorgeous food-focused autobiography, which he accepts graciously.

My brush with Hollywood royalty has been short, but I leave fizzing  — though that might be from a few too many Tanqueray Tiny Tens. 

