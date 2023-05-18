Ryan Tubridy reveals his mother will miss his final Late Late Show due to a fall

Ryan Tubridy has said that his mother will miss his final Late Late Show after she was hospitalised following a fall.

The broadcaster took a moment on Thursday morning to give his mother a shoutout on his RTÉ Radio One show, saying that he is "sad" about her missing his final night in the hot seat.

Speaking on the Ryan Tubridy Show, the RTÉ star told listeners that his mother Catherine was hospitalised after a fall and wanted to take a moment to wish her well, knowing she would be tuning in.

It comes one day before Tubridy hosts his second last Late Late Show, with his final show taking place on May 26.

“She’s going to miss my last Late Late Show which I’m pretty sad about, to be honest with you but she’s in great hands. She’ll miss my little birthday gathering with my family but that’s OK,” he told listeners.

“We’ll bring the cake in to her. No candles. But I want to wish her well if you’re listening in this morning mum, which I know you are,” he said.

“I love you very much and I hope you’re doing okay because you’re more important than all these things.”

He added: “Sorry about bringing my family into the show this morning, but happy recovery is what I’m trying to say.

“She’s doing great and thank you to all the beautiful and wonderful people looking after her.”

In a recent interview with the RTÉ Guide, the 49-year-old described his mother as his “most ardent fan" and admitted that she was possibly relieved with his decision to step down as host of the chat show.

"My mother said, after I got the job, that every show for her was like watching a boxer going into a ring because afterwards, she'd buy the newspaper and go ‘what is this?' I’d say to her, ‘don’t be buying that' and that I know when it’s time to hang up my gloves and here we are.”

In the same interview, Tubridy opened up about his decision to leave the show after 20 years in "the glare of the limelight". His final show will air days before the broadcaster’s 50th birthday, which was one of the factors that led to him leaving the role.