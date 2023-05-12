Derek Mooney on the Late Late Show job: Would I love it? Absolutely yes. Will I get it? Absolutely not

"If I had been a priest, I would have wanted to be Pope — so of course I would love the Late Late Show job."

Derek Mooney says he's very definitely not ruling himself out hosting the Late Late Show, but he reckons he has been ruled out by the decision-makers.

Mooney, 56, has been hosting radio and TV programmes for 30 years.

Until January 2015 he presented a weekday afternoon programme called Mooney on RTÉ Radio 1. He is the current executive producer across RTÉ Radio 1's nature and wildlife programming. On television he has presented game shows and talent contests including Echo Island, Gridlock, Winning Streak, Cabin Fever, You're a Star, The Big Money Game, Fame: The Musical, The Genealogy Roadshow and Who Knows Ireland Best?

Derek Mooney presents the documentary Back From The Brink on RTÉ One in June

Some of Derek Mooney's upcoming shows include environmental series Back from the Brink which airs in June, and Mooney, who says he is very happy making nature programmes, also works on Nature on One documentaries which air on bank holidays, and he's looking forward to the results of a nature photography competition as well.

"Look, it's no secret that I would love the Late Late Show. Since I was a kid I have wanted to host it. Would I love it? Absolutely yes. Will I get it? Absolutely not," he says.

Of course he has seen all the speculation on who might take over from Ryan Tubridy and has seen potential candidates take themselves out of the running as well but insists he hasn't heard who is definitely getting the top job.

"Good luck to whoever gets it. They will have to make it their own though. You can only be yourself — you won't fail if you be yourself. People will either like you or not. The Late Late Show though will continue and do well. There is still very much a market for it and it is part of our psyche in Ireland."

Nature shows presented by Mooney have proven particularly popular with all ages. A webcam watching a nest of bluetits in his garden drew hundreds of thousands of log-ons.

"The world and its granny was watching that webcam. It was watched by people at work, at home, in playschools! I love doing the nature programmes and Mooney Goes Wild is popular with people of all ages, though I would like it in a better time slot," he says.

UCC honour: RTÉ’s Derek Mooney, is presented with an Honorary Doctoral Degree in Science. Picture: Michael MacSweeney/Provision

Indeed, Mooney received an Honorary Doctoral Degree in Science from University College Cork last October, in recognition of his immense contribution in the field of natural history broadcasting.

For now though Patrick Kielty is the current favourite to take over from Ryan Rubridy on the country's biggest chat show. And there has been speculation also that Kielty will co-present the show with his wife Cat Deeley.

Claire Byrne and Sarah McInerney both released statements officially taking themselves out of the running to be Ryan Tubridy's replacement on the Late Late Show.