'I constantly thought I was losing him': Lottie Ryan opens up about miscarriage scare

This topic may be distressing for some readers

RTÉ’s Lottie Ryan has spoken about her difficult pregnancy with 22-month-old son Wolf, and experiencing what she thought was a miscarriage.

The presenter, who recently started a new podcast with Dancing With the Stars' Jennifer Zamparelli, opened up about her experience on the new podcast Jen and Lottie, saying she is "pretty sure" she has "some kind of PTSD" from the pregnancy.

"I constantly thought I was losing him," she said of her son Wolf, "constantly in A&E, it was really, really tough."

The presenter said she would "heavily bleed constantly through the second trimester".

The broadcaster said health professionals did not know what was causing the heavy bleeding, but let her know she had a condition called bicornuate uterus.

“It basically means your uterus is a heart shape," she explained. "Mine was pretty severe, so Wolf had a very small space to grow in."

Wolf, who was born eight weeks early in June 2021 "ended up coming so early, because he was a bit squished and it was an emergency C-section because he had no room to turn," she said.

Lottie Ryan shares a picture of newborn Wolf in June 2021. Picture: Instagram

"I was constantly bleeding and, without being too graphic, I was passing things that... I was going, 'that's my baby'."

The former Dancing with the Stars winner said at one point, she "took evidence out of the toilet" and brought it to A&E, convinced she had miscarried.

"I was on my own, because it was covid, and Fabio had to sit out in the car, covered in blood, distraught."

"Thankfully, I went in that day and they were like: ‘No, you’re still pregnant," thank God."

When Wolf was finally born in June 2021 and she saw him for the first time, she said “everything was worth it”.

The presenter said she looks at her "absolute trooper" of a son Wolf now and thinks "how did I get so lucky?”