Everest diaries: A ‘pretty brutal’ journey through Khumbu Icefall before weather impacts climb

May 2

Just got back to base camp. Furtenbach Adventures try to keep you healthy, well fed, etc. A lot of the time failure for Everest is people getting sick. Sometimes you get heavy news. We were at camp two last night and there was a guy from another operator sitting in camp.

So about six days ago we headed off through Khumbu Icefall our superstar guide Dave Watson, around 11 at night. Obviously it was dark so we had head torches and it was kind of okay.

I do a lot of ultra marathons, also I love numbers so I checked the distances so I said okay, of course it’s going to be tough on the altitude but it’s only going to be 8k, 6k, 9k or whatever and Khumbu is only 8km or something but it’s pretty brutal.

Three Sherpas died fixing the ropes about three weeks ago so we had to pass that point both going up and going up and going down, pretty heavy.

The icefall itself is gorgeous, so you’re clipping in, clipping out, climbing up and peddling down and once you get through 80% there’s a snowy plateau with massive cervices and you have to go up those and you get to camp one. We spent a couple of nights at camp one - pretty basic and pretty cold. 6300m. Just chilled there, just trying to get your body to produce more red blood cells.

Then after that, we went to camp two. There's a dining tent, it’s basic but it means there’s a place to hang out. Then the snow hit and all our tents were covered in snow so it was pretty chilly. During one of the three days we were there we went up to just shy of 7000m, towards camp three, but we didn’t go up to the field ropes of camp three. That’s that really, six days - it went pretty fast - this morning we came down the Khumbu, obviously it's a lot easier than going up the thing! The ladders were pretty cool to go over. I’m feeling confident, I trained hard - it’s probably more difficult than I thought it was going to be but still manageable.

We’ll be at base camp for a couple of days recovering now, and then a couple of more days looking at the forecast and we’ll wait until there’s a weather window and we’ll go again and that will be a week-long summit push. A night at Khumbu, a night at camp one, a night at camp two, a night at camp three and kind of a night at camp four but try to attack the summit that night and come down again - which is half the stress!

May 8

A couple of days at base camp? Scrap that, we’re making ourselves at home. I have trained for nine months, acclimated for two months, been on the expedition for five weeks, done our rotations, experienced the Khumbu icefall and now we are making Everest Base camp home.

The weather isn’t playing ball, so we are holding tight and waiting for a window to start the summit push. When we start, it’ll be almost a week. But nothing is looking likely for at least another five to seven days. So we wait. Patience isn’t my strong suit but I’m trying my best.

With Furtenbach Adventures we have the best base camp on the mountain, when we push we have the best oxygen in the business, we are where we are supposed to be. Hopefully two weeks from now we’ll be successful and safe. Preferably drunk in some dive bar in Kathmandu!