Wedding of the Week: Fun, intimate, and dreamlike day out for Becky and Kelvin

This bride and groom met when she joined the telecommunications company in Cork where he was employed.

But while Becky Boyle and Kelvin Gleeson took an immediate liking to one another, that day in September 2014, there was a small obstacle. “I honestly found it so hard to understand his strong Cork city accent and he struggled to understand me,” says Becky, from Nenagh, Co Tipperary.

Becky Boyle and Kelvin Gleeson with their guests. Pictures: Dermot Sullivan, dermotsullivan.com

It didn’t matter — she and Kelvin, from Farranree, Cork City, became pals and two years later “we both came clean about wanting to be more than friends”, according to Becky.

“We have been inseparable ever since,” she adds.

“We bought our first home in 2021 and moved to Conna, Co Cork, in September 2021.”

They got engaged that month also, when Kelvin popped the question at Ballard Waterfall, outside Mitchelstown, Co Cork.

Becky Boyle and Kelvin Gleeson with their wedding party. Pictures: Dermot Sullivan, dermotsullivan.com

They exchanged vows on April 8, 2023, in a ceremony at Fernhill House & Gardens, Clonakilty, Co Cork, performed by celebrant Kathryn Cashman.

Leading the celebrations at the reception, at Fernhill House Hotel also, were Becky’s parents Mary and Martin Moyle and Kelvin’s mother Lorraine Gleeson and grandmother Ellen Hegarty.

Becky chose her sister Mary Boyle to be her maid of honour while her friends Eimear Ryan, Eimear Dwan and Danielle McCutcheon were her bridesmaids. Kelvin’s brother Carlo Gleeson was by his side as his best man while his cousin Johnny Gleeson joined forces with his friends Colin Murphy and Cian Baker as pageboys.

“Becky’s nephews John Carmody and Bobby Nolan along with Becky’s niece Mary Carmody handed out the ceremony booklets and acted as ushers — and they were brilliant!” says Kelvin.

They wanted their big day to be “fun, intimate, and heartwarming", adds Becky. “We achieved this by keeping our numbers low. We had 89 guests on the day,” she says.

The ceremony took place in a marquee in the grounds. "There was a dreamlike atmosphere when the sun shone in," adds the bride.

“The ceremony was kept light-hearted and full of laughs — especially at the end of the ceremony when Kelvin and I were leaving the marquee and my dad stood on the end of my dress and the bow on the back, which is held in place with popper buttons, popped off!

“After dinner, we danced the night away with our band Arklight." The bride’s sister Karen proved to be the ultimate event coordinator. “Planning a wedding can be very overwhelming and we did struggle to stay motivated, but Karen was always there to support us in any way she could and to make sure we stayed on track," says Becky.

Becky Boyle and Kelvin Gleeson with their guests. Pictures: Dermot Sullivan, dermotsullivan.com

Becky looked stunning in a Watters Wtoo dress from Memories, Tuckey Street, Cork.

The bridal hairstyling was by the team from Hair Passion, Washington Street, Cork, with makeup by Louise O’Callaghan (Instagram: @louiseocwiththetwins), who arrived at the hotel that morning.

Dermot Sullivan (dermotsullivan.com), wedding photographer, organised photoshoots in the hotel and its grounds as well as in the Emmet Hotel, where some of the family and wedding party stayed, and Duneen Strand.

“Dermot listened to what we wanted and delivered on everything and more. He was so discreet on the day and the outcome blew us away,” says Becky.

Becky Boyle and Kelvin Gleeson with the groom's family. Pictures: Dermot Sullivan, dermotsullivan.com

The floral arrangements were by The Flower Basket, Clonakilty The groom bought it suit at Jim McLoughney’s, Nenagh, Co Tipperary, while his attendants were kitted out by Morley’s Formal Hire, Grand Parade, Cork.

The newlyweds plan to honeymoon in the United States in the autumn.

Becky Boyle and Kelvin Gleeson with the bride's family. Pictures: Dermot Sullivan, dermotsullivan.com

“After the wedding, we spent three nights in west Clare at The Falls Hotel in Ennistymon,” says the bride.

Becky and Kelvin are still colleagues, now working together with Pobal.

“Pobal works on behalf of the Government to support communities and local agencies toward achieving social inclusion and development,” says Becky.