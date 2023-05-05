Who is attending Charles' coronation and what do we know about them?

Across the pond, preparations are well underway for the coronation of Britain’s King Charles on May 6.

The final guest list is yet to be confirmed but family and friends of the British King and Camilla, the Queen Consort, will attend the service along with foreign monarchs, politicians, world leaders, celebrities and everyday heroes.

It seems all four of Charles' and Camillia's children will also be there on the day as well as Charles' siblings. The pair have two children each from their previous marriages.

Speculation surrounding the coronation guest list had been ongoing, with Meghan Markle confirming she will not be attending. Nonetheless, the day will include many well-known faces — and perhaps some we recognise, but cannot place.

The BBC will begin coverage from 7.30am, while RTÉ will show the proceedings from 10am.

Here’s who you are likely to spot on the day, and what you need to know about them.

In 1987, Princess Anne was given the title Princess Royal. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Princess Anne

The only daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, Anne is Charles’ younger sister and the second eldest of the four siblings. In 1987, she was given the title Princess Royal. The 72-year-old has two children with her first husband, Captain Mark Phillips, who she married in 1973, making her the first of Quen Elizabeth’s children to get married.

Princess Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall (41) is married to retired rugby player and I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here contestant, Mike Tindall. Zara’s brother Peter (44) has two children with his wife Autumn who he announced his separation from in 2020. As per Princess Anne’s wishes, neither has royal titles. Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips separated in 1989 and divorced in 1992. She married naval officer Commander Timothy Laurence in 1992.

Prince Andrew is the third child of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. Picture: Thomas Ash

Prince Andrew

The third child of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, Prince Andrew stepped down from royal duties as a result of the controversy surrounding his connections with Jeffrey Epstein. However, it is expected that the 63-year-old will attend his brother’s coronation with his daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, though it looks as though he will not have any formal role on the day.

Andrew married Sarah 'Fergie' Ferguson in 1986 at Westminster Abbey and they were divorced in 1996. However, they remain very close and reportedly still live together. According to the BBC, sources confirmed that Ferguson has not been invited to King Charles's coronation. Later, during an appearance on Loose Women, she confirmed she would not be attending but will be at the coronation concert that evening.

Prince Edward and his wife Sophie Rhys-Jones. Picture: AP/The Canadian Press, Jonathan Hayward

Prince Edward

Queen Elizabeth’s youngest son, Prince Edward will also be attending his older brother’s coronation. The 59-year-old is married to Sophie Rhys-Jones and is the only one of his siblings who has not been divorced. Edward and his wife have two children together, Lady Louise (18) and James Viscount Severn (14). He was the first child of a British monarch to seek a career in the private sector and set up a theatrical production company and a film recording company, both of which later failed. In 2002, he and his wife became full-time working members of the royal family with Edward having a particular involvement in the arts and athletics.

Prince William and Kate Middleton. William will have a special role during the coronation

Prince William

Charles' eldest son Prince William will play a “special role” during the coronation and will reportedly pay what is called the Homage of Royal Blood. Since the passing of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, William is now the Prince of Wales while his father is King Charles III. Aged 40, he is the eldest son of King Charles and Princess Diana. His wedding to Kate Middleton was watched by over 162 million viewers across the world in 2011.

The pair have three children together, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Prince George will also have a role in the coronation as a 'Page of Honour'.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry

Brother to Prince William, Harry is 38 and as of 2020, he has stepped back from his working royal role. Also the son of Charles and Diana, he has two children of his with his wife Meghan Markle — Archie aged 3 and Lilibet aged 1. Lilibet's name is a tribute to the late queen’s family nickname. While Meghan will not attend the coronation, Harry will be there. In a statement, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Harry will be attending, while Meghan will remain in California with their two children. The event comes fourth months after the release of Harry’s memoir, Spare.

The date of the coronation is also the fourth birthday of Harry and Meghan’s son, Archie.

Camilla with her son Tom Parker-Bowles (left) and daughter Laura Lopes (right). Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Tom Parker Bowles

A successful food writer, Tom Parker Bowles is Camilla’s eldest son from her first marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles and step-brother to William and Harry. The 48-year-old has two children with fashion editor, Sara Buys who he married in 2005. Lola was born in 2007 while Freddy was born in 2010. The pair have since split. Freddy has been named as one of the Pages of Honour at the coronation. Tom has previously appeared on Masterchef the TV show and also has his own cookbooks.

Laura Lopes

Step-sister to William and Harry, Camilla’s daughter, Laura was born in 1978. She attended Oxford Brookes University before going on to work in the arts. In 2005, she co-founded a fine art gallery and in 2006, she married former Calvin Klein model, Harry Lopes. The pair have three children together: Eliza, who was born in January 2008, and twin boys, Gus and Louis, who were born in 2009. Like Tom’s son Freddy, the twins will be Pages of Honor at the coronation.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at the end of the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

Pages of Honour

Charles and Camilla will each have four Pages of Honour supporting them on the day of the coronation. Pages of Honour are schoolboys who are family friends or close relatives and will include William’s son, Prince George as well as Camilla’s three grandsons.

According to PA, Charles’ pages are: his eldest grandson George (9); Nicholas Barclay (13), who is grandson of Sarah Troughton, one of the British Queen’s Companions; Oliver Cholmondeley (13), son of filmmaker David Rocksavage, and a friend of the Prince William; and Ralph Tollemache (12).

Camilla’s Pages of Honour will be her three grandsons, twin boys Gus and Louis (13), Freddy (13); as well as her great-nephew, Arthur Elliot (10).

Camilla will also have two Ladies in Attendance — her sister Annabel Elliot and her friend the Marchioness of Lansdowne.

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews

While we’re not sure if they will be in attendance, it is worth noting Howth native Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews' connection to the royal family. Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews‘s brother is married to Pippa Middleton, who is of course the sister of Kate Middleton.

James Matthews married Pippa Middleton in May 2017 with Spencer in attendance on the day. Vogue and Spencer married in 2018 and have three children together, Theodore, Gigi and Otto.