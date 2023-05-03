Joel Dommett expecting first child with wife Hannah Cooper

Dommett and Cooper met after she messaged him on social media following his 2016 appearance on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!
Joel Dommett and Hannah Cooper (Ian West/PA)

Wed, 03 May, 2023 - 11:28
Alex Green

TV presenter and comedian Joel Dommett and his wife Hannah Cooper are expecting their first child.

The couple, who tied the knot during a 2019 beach ceremony in Greece, announced the news in a post on Instagram on Wednesday.

Model Cooper posted a series of polaroid photos showing her husband kissing her growing bump.

She jokingly captioned the post: “Does anyone know how to change a nappy? Because Joel has s**t himself.”

Celebrity friends shared their congratulations, with TV presenter Cat Deeley writing: “This is amazing!!!!”

Broadcaster Fearne Cotton added: “I thought you had a twinkle in your eye the other night! I'm so happy for you both.”

Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts said: “Aww congratulations.”

Dommett, 37, and Cooper met after she messaged him on social media following his 2016 appearance on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

For their wedding in Mykonos, close friend and fellow comedian, Love Island narrator Iain Stirling, officiated.

Cooper co-hosted ITV lockdown series At Home With Joel Dommett and appeared on Channel 4’s Gogglebox alongside her husband.

The pair also co-host the podcast Never Have I Ever, in which they act on unusual suggestions from listeners and each other.

