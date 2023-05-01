RTÉ weather presenter returns to work following cancer treatment

RTÉ weather presenter Sarah-Jane O’Regan has revealed that she has returned to work after time off following treatment for breast cancer.

The Irish Sign Language (ISL) weather presenter was back on our TV screens on Sunday evening after eight months off.

In a tweet marking her return, the teacher and TV presenter shared that she had been recovering from a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery.

“I'm thrilled to say I'm in good health. Grateful I get to pick up where I left off! Having a glass of wine now to celebrate this achievement!,” she said.

She added that she had never heard of Ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) prior to her diagnosis. According to the Irish Cancer Society, this is a very early form of breast cancer in which the cancer cells are within the milk ducts of the breast.

O’Regan said that her baby girl and breastfeeding "saved" her.

“I had never heard of DCIS before my diagnosis. I was so lucky it was caught during a mammogram before it became invasive,” she said. “The intial mammogram was to investigate a lump turned out to be a breastfeeding related lump. So I always say that my baby girl and breastfeeding saved me!”

She concluded by giving a special thanks to Professor Power and the “brilliant” staff at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin.

“I had a great support network around me and I had a meal train which I sorely miss! I have a great bunch of people in my life.”

O’Regan is well-known among the ISL community and has previously featured as part of the team of upbeat and energetic ISL interpreters for the Late Late Toy Show.