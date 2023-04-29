Georgie Crawford: 'Everything changed when I quit people-pleasing'

My rock bottom arrived like a tornado. It shattered my life into a million pieces. My heart shattered into a million more. And as I stood, left with utter destruction, I promised myself that, no matter what it took, I would put it all back together. Exactly the way it was. But soon it became clear that it was never supposed to be rebuilt the same way because I was never supposed to go back.

Being told I had breast cancer in 2017, when I was 32, felt like cruel timing — my precious seven-month-old baby, my beautiful family, my wonderful life. Then the darkness came. The mornings where my tears started falling before l had a chance to even open my eyes. The stab in the heart when I remembered. I longed for my carefree, innocent self.

Even now, five years later, sometimes I’ll get a split second where I wish I could go back. But it’s only a moment in time because now I can see that before I got sick I was completely and utterly frozen. Fear and doubt ruled my life. I was so afraid of losing everything that I did nothing. Life stayed the same for me year after year — the only thing that changed was the internal voice. As time passed, I became harder on myself.

You see, I could never be really comfortable with who I was. I couldn’t be alone with my thoughts. I was so aware of myself, but never at one with myself, because I was trying so hard to become something I was never supposed to be. I always had a sense that I was viewing my life from the outside in. Now I can see it’s meant to be lived from the inside out. This was my opportunity to rebuild. To put my life back together exactly the way I wanted. This was my opportunity to learn to live from the inside out.

Everything changed when I quit people-pleasing, connected with myself, embraced curiosity, created real change, and began to trust life enough to stay open. We get so used to rejecting our true selves and ignoring our inner voice that we become unrecognisable to ourselves, as we live our lives for other people. We ignore what we need because we are so consumed with what everyone else is thinking, or what everyone else thinks of us. We fear stepping out of our comfort zone because it’s safer to stay the same.

I looked for external validation everywhere I went because other people’s happiness became more important than my own. In 2003, I studied Tourism and French in DIT in Cathal Brugha Street in Dublin. My three friends in DIT were brilliant — we had such a laugh. I really needed them. In fact, I needed them a lot more than they needed me.

Georgie Crawford: "when you stop people-pleasing you will change your life"

I remember driving in for my 9am lectures and texting them from the car. If they hadn’t made it that day, I would just turn around and drive home. Madness, I know, but I simply didn’t have the confidence to walk into a lecture hall on my own. I was far too self-conscious. Deep down, terrified of rejection and being on my own. My entire life revolved around whatever job I had at the time. I pushed and pushed myself and sacrificed my own needs and happiness for others.

As I grew into my 20s, I began to build my own independent life, one that I had dreamed of and was so happy in, but with that came the need for everything to stay the same. I liked my people; I liked my bubble. I started to define the type of person I was. I told myself all these stories, like that I loved being tucked up and cosy, that I didn’t like taking chances so going on adventures or even outside in the cold wasn’t for me. That I hated exercising. I did the things I liked to do and not much else. I liked to just fit in. My beliefs about myself were closing down the world around me, making it smaller and smaller. It was damaging, limiting, and detrimental to my overall health.

If only I had known then what I know now: when you stop people-pleasing you will change your life. And not only did I change my life, but a life that I could have only dreamed of started to reveal itself to me. So what changed it all? It was simple. I finally found a willingness to spend some time with myself.

Martha Beck — one of the world’s leading life coaches — speaks about people-pleasing in her podcast The Gathering. She also refers to this as over-giving. Martha worked with Oprah for over 20 years, and if I ever need guidance, she is the first person I turn to. She says people-pleasers often feel “drained, angry or resentful” and end up feeling “out of balance”. Hands up if that sounds familiar. This was such an aha moment for me, because that’s how I felt for years. I couldn’t pinpoint why I was so exhausted day after day, but it was because I was giving all of my energy away and keeping nothing for myself.

Martha says we need to be aware of how much we are giving to the world because people can easily push the limit of how much we give. And this isn’t just in our careers — this can be at home, in our relationships, with our friends, and even with our kids! So we need to become aware of how our giving is making us feel. Is it too much? Do we need to rein it in? And of course, we add an extra layer when our over-giving is related to our self-worth (yes, I’m pointing at myself here). Because we want everyone to like us. We want to make everyone else’s lives easier. But what are we doing to our own lives in the process? And how can we break the cycle?

Glow: Five Steps to Create the Life You Dream About by Georgie Crawford

Five steps to stop people-pleasing 1. Set boundaries: One of the most important things we can do for ourselves is to set boundaries. If you are feeling drained, this is a sign that you need to hold back some of your energy for yourself. Are you giving too much? Is it time to pull back? Know your limits. 2. Stop over-explaining: Do you often feel yourself over-explaining or over-apologising? When I feel myself getting caught up in the excuses, I pull myself back. You do not owe people long explanations for why. Keep it short and sweet. 3. Find an accountability partner: Is there someone you trust who can gently remind you when you are over-giving? It’s helpful to have someone look out for you to guide you back in the right direction (to you). 4. Don’t do for others what they can do for themselves: Do you need to loosen the reins a little? When I gave up my need to control everything — the way certain things were done or overparenting Pia — I could see that my input was not always needed. 5: Get connected with yourself: This is the most important step and one we will explore in great depth in the next chapter. By simply connecting with yourself, you can open up a new world. This is the greatest gift you will ever give to yourself.