Out and About: Best dressed at Punchestown Festival, DJ Vogue Williams on the decks

Punchestown Festival, Kildare

If you're anything like us, you've been glued to the uber glamorous style at Punchestown racecourse this week. This year's Bollinger Best Dressed Style Competition was the first year the competition was open to everyone, "regardless of age, gender or shape". This saw the first man in the history of the competition (Michael Walsh, from Dublin) taking home 'best dressed' on day one of the festival.

The overall winner took home the ‘money can’t buy’ prize on Friday, which includes flights to Paris, a stay in a five-star hotel, Michelin Star dining, a private chauffeur, an Exclusive Champagne Bollinger experience including a private tour of the cellars, vineyards, gardens, house and overnight stay in the beautiful capital of the champagne region Reims. We wouldn't mind it...

Aine Malone was one of the finalists for best dressed at day one of the Punchestown Racing festival. Picture: Michael Chester

Nomi Brennan from Leitrim took home the prize for best dressed at day two of the Punchestown Racing festival. Picture: Michael Chester

Ann Marie Dunning at Punchestown Festival 2023. Picture: Michael Chester

Jess Colivet one of the Style Council Judges on Monday in Punchestown for the first day of the Festival. Picture: Michael Chester

Breda Butler at Punchestown Festival 2023. Picture: Michael Chester

Eider Leite, Louise Brennan, Zack Moradi and Fiona Mulleady, finalists on day two of Bollinger best dressed at Punchestown Racing festival. Picture: Michael Chester

Catherine O'Connor from Armagh at Punchestown at day one of the festival. Picture: Michael Chester

Lawson Mpame one of the Style Council Judges at Punchestown at day one of the festival. Picture: Michael Chester

Shileen McConville from Armagh at Punchestown at day one of the festival. Picture: Michael Chester

Sharon O'Reilly, Sharon Gannon and Anne Wolverson at Punchestown Festival. Picture: Michael Chester

Michael Walsh, from Dublin, took home the prize for best dressed at day one of the Punchestown Racing festival. Picture: Michael Chester

Pj Kirby at the Everyman, Cork

Podcaster PJ Kirby kicked off the tour of his first solo comedy in his hometown of Cork. With an extra date added due to popular demand, the I'm Grand Mam co-host took to the Everyman stage for two nights. The show follows the Corkonian as he comes to terms with the fact that for his entire life, he has basically been a walking 'cliché'. Kirby will bring Cliché to Amsterdam, London, and Dublin's Vicar Street as part of the tour.

Fiona Hegarty, Rebecca O' Keeffe, Laura O' Keeffe and Kerry O' Leary at PJ Kirby's show Cliché at The Everyman in Cork City. Picture: David Creedon Ciarán Quain and Niall O' Brian at PJ Kirby's show Cliché at The Everyman in Cork City. Picture: David Creedon Alex Kelly and Leah Browne at PJ Kirby's show Cliché at The Everyman in Cork City. Picture: David Creedon Previous Next

IMAGE Skincare, Hyde Dublin

Skincare lovers were treated to an exclusive look at two brand-new collections from IMAGE Skincare at a special event on Monday in Hyde, Dublin. Brand founders, Janna and Dr Marc Ronert, flew over from America for the launch in Hyde’s slick new rooftop terrace, with invited guests like skincare expert Jennifer Rock aka the Skin Nerd, make-up artist Patrick Blue and broadcaster Paul Ryder among those checking out the brand's new eco-friendly range BIOME+, which features a comforting cleanser, hydrating serum and smoothing moisturiser, as well as a new sun serum.

Laura Fox pictured at the launch of IMAGE Skincare's Irish launch event in Hyde Dublin. Picture: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

Nia Gallagher pictured at the launch of IMAGE Skincare's Irish launch event in Hyde Dublin. Picture: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

Patrick Blue and Jessy Malone pictured at the launch of IMAGE Skincare's Irish launch event in Hyde Dublin. Picture: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

Jennifer Rock and Katie Allen pictured at the launch of IMAGE Skincare's Irish launch event in Hyde Dublin. Picture: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

Paul Ryder pictured at the launch of IMAGE Skincare’s Irish launch event in Hyde Dublin. Picture: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

Cork International Chroal Festival

The Cork International Choral Festival kicked off with an opening gala event at City Hall on Wednesday. The festival continues for the May bank holiday weekend with a host of different music talents from across the globe performing in Cork city as well as Cobh.

Highlights will include the Big Sing in Cork City Hall on Saturday as well as Chamber Choir Ireland with guest conductor Sofi Jeannin at St. Finbarre’s Cathedral later that evening.

Sarah and Aimee Kearney at the Cork Choral Festival opening gala evening at City Hall. Picture: Dan Linehan

Molly Cahill, Clodagh Fitzgerald and Beatrice Cahill at the Cork Choral Festival opening gala evening at City Hall. Picture: Dan Linehan

Eileen and Orla O'Donoghue at the Cork Choral Festival opening gala evening at City Hall. Picture: Dan Linehan

Noreen and John Kelleher with Patsy Bryne at the Cork Choral Festival opening gala evening at City Hall. Picture: Dan Linehan

Jo O'Sullivan and Maria Geary at the Cork Choral Festival opening gala evening at City Hall. Picture: Dan Linehan

Noreen and Isabel Walsh at the Cork Choral Festival opening gala evening at City Hall. Picture: Dan Linehan

The Odeon Bar Cocktail Experience launch, Dublin

On Wednesday, My Therapist Ghosted Me podcaster Vogue Williams was back on the decks to help launch the Odeon Bar in Dublin's all-new cocktail bar experience. Guests were treated to complimentary cocktails from their new drink's menu, created by expert mixologists Diageo and Drinksology, as well as a special set by Williams. The event also featured a fire performance form the Pyro Collective, a saxophone set from Leeo Sax and a contortionist from Broken Theatre. The official launch will take place this Saturday with guestlist available for the public. See odeon.ie/new-saturday-night-at-the-odeon/ to nab a spot.

Sonia Harris Pope and Corina Gaffey pictured at the launch of The Odeon Bar Cocktail Experience. Picture: Julien Behal

Paddy Smyth and Eric Roberts pictured at the launch of The Odeon Bar Cocktail Experience. Picture: Julien Behal

Claudia Surya of Eat Drink Dub and guest pictured at the launch of The Odeon Bar Cocktail Experience. Picture: Julien Behal

Content creator Funmi Balogun pictured at the launch of The Odeon Bar Cocktail Experience. Picture: Julien Behal

Vogue Williams pictured at the launch of The Odeon Bar Cocktail Experience. Picture: Julien Behal

Cork Simon Ball

The 21st annual Cork Simon Ball took place at Fota Island Resort. Guests on the night included Tánaiste Micheál Martin and his wife Mary and Minister Micheal McGrath as well as local business owners. The ball is all about coming together as a community to support the life-changing work of Cork Simon. Since its inception, the Annual Fundraising Ball has raised a staggering €1.36 million for the charity's services.

LisaMarie and Patrick Keane from Keanes Jewellers at the Cork Simon Ball. Picture: Joleen Cronin

Dan and Linda Kiely at the Cork Simon Ball with Charlotte Herlihy and Pati Bujdasz, Cork School of Dance. Picture: Brian Lougheed

Jack O'Shea, Ali Bruce, Louise Bruce and Katie Derham at the Cork Simon Ball. Picture: Joleen Cronin

Artist Lorraine Mullins and sculptor Eoin Turner at the Cork Simon Ball. Picture: Joleen Cronin

Deirdre Mullane, EY and Karen Flemming, Simon Ball Committee at the Cork Simon Ball. Picture: Joleen Cronin

Heineken Ireland team Marion Bradley, Tara Doyle, Barbara Anne Richardson and Avril Collins at the Cork Simon Ball. Picture: Joleen Cronin