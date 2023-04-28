Out and About: Best dressed at Punchestown Festival, DJ Vogue Williams on the decks

If you're anything like us, you've been glued to the uber glamorous style at Punchestown racecourse this week. This year's Bollinger Best Dressed Style Competition was the first year the competition was open to everyone, "regardless of age, gender or shape". This saw the first man in the history of the competition (Michael Walsh, from Dublin) taking home 'best dressed' on day one of the festival.
The overall winner took home the ‘money can’t buy’ prize on Friday, which includes flights to Paris, a stay in a five-star hotel, Michelin Star dining, a private chauffeur, an Exclusive Champagne Bollinger experience including a private tour of the cellars, vineyards, gardens, house and overnight stay in the beautiful capital of the champagne region Reims. We wouldn't mind it...
Michael Walsh, from Dublin, took home the prize for best dressed at day one of the Punchestown Racing festival. Picture: Michael Chester
Podcaster PJ Kirby kicked off the tour of his first solo comedy in his hometown of Cork. With an extra date added due to popular demand, the I'm Grand Mam co-host took to the Everyman stage for two nights. The show follows the Corkonian as he comes to terms with the fact that for his entire life, he has basically been a walking 'cliché'. Kirby will bring Cliché to Amsterdam, London, and Dublin's Vicar Street as part of the tour.
Fiona Hegarty, Rebecca O' Keeffe, Laura O' Keeffe and Kerry O' Leary at PJ Kirby’s show Cliché at The Everyman in Cork City. Picture: David Creedon
Ciarán Quain and Niall O' Brian at PJ Kirby’s show Cliché at The Everyman in Cork City. Picture: David Creedon
Alex Kelly and Leah Browne at PJ Kirby’s show Cliché at The Everyman in Cork City. Picture: David Creedon
Skincare lovers were treated to an exclusive look at two brand-new collections from IMAGE Skincare at a special event on Monday in Hyde, Dublin. Brand founders, Janna and Dr Marc Ronert, flew over from America for the launch in Hyde’s slick new rooftop terrace, with invited guests like skincare expert Jennifer Rock aka the Skin Nerd, make-up artist Patrick Blue and broadcaster Paul Ryder among those checking out the brand's new eco-friendly range BIOME+, which features a comforting cleanser, hydrating serum and smoothing moisturiser, as well as a new sun serum.
Paul Ryder pictured at the launch of IMAGE Skincare’s Irish launch event in Hyde Dublin. Picture: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland
The Cork International Choral Festival kicked off with an opening gala event at City Hall on Wednesday. The festival continues for the May bank holiday weekend with a host of different music talents from across the globe performing in Cork city as well as Cobh.
Highlights will include the Big Sing in Cork City Hall on Saturday as well as Chamber Choir Ireland with guest conductor Sofi Jeannin at St. Finbarre’s Cathedral later that evening.
- See corkchoral.ie
Noreen and Isabel Walsh at the Cork Choral Festival opening gala evening at City Hall. Picture: Dan Linehan
On Wednesday, odeon.ie/new-saturday-night-at-the-odeon/ to nab a spot.podcaster Vogue Williams was back on the decks to help launch the Odeon Bar in Dublin's all-new cocktail bar experience. Guests were treated to complimentary cocktails from their new drink's menu, created by expert mixologists Diageo and Drinksology, as well as a special set by Williams. The event also featured a fire performance form the Pyro Collective, a saxophone set from Leeo Sax and a contortionist from Broken Theatre. The official launch will take place this Saturday with guestlist available for the public. See
The 21st annual Cork Simon Ball took place at Fota Island Resort. Guests on the night included Tánaiste Micheál Martin and his wife Mary and Minister Micheal McGrath as well as local business owners. The ball is all about coming together as a community to support the life-changing work of Cork Simon. Since its inception, the Annual Fundraising Ball has raised a staggering €1.36 million for the charity's services.
Heineken Ireland team Marion Bradley, Tara Doyle, Barbara Anne Richardson and Avril Collins at the Cork Simon Ball. Picture: Joleen Cronin