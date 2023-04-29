Pete the Vet: Do I need a passport to bring my dog to France?

Pet dentistry is an area that has changed significantly in recent years. We now have a clearer understanding of the disease processes that affect dogs’ teeth, and more research has been done on the best way to keep pets’ mouths healthy.
Dental health is important: bacteria from a mouth full of dental disease can spread to elsewhere in the body, causing heart and kidney disease. Pets with clean, healthy mouths tend to have longer lives. Just as with humans, the best approach is daily cleaning of the teeth, ideally with a toothbrush and pet toothpaste (this is more abrasive, and it’s designed to be swallowed, unlike human toothpaste).
Dental chews which have been proven to be clinically effective are a useful extra (especially if your pet won’t let you brush their teeth). As for groomers helping, while it can be easy to remove large chunks of dental tartar, this only gives an illusion of “clean teeth”.
Dogs need to be anaesthetised to allow deeper cleaning, below the gum level, to be carried out properly. If this is not done, the dental disease continues to progress, the severe tartar rapidly returns, and the problem is soon worse than ever.
This is surprisingly common, and can be difficult to manage. Some cats have very sensitive dispositions, and they can be upset by incidents that we don’t even notice.
For example, most cats like being rubbed on top of their heads, but many cats hate to be touched on their underbellies. And cats can have a hidden focus of pain (such as a toothache or joint pain). If someone puts their hand near the sore area, the cat can mistakenly believe that the person is causing pain, so they can lash out.
A check by your vet to confirm that there is no invisible focus of pain makes sense. And it’s worth giving your family an update on cat body language so that they learn to spot when your cat is tensing up, so that they give him more space until he calms down.