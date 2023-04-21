'So excited': Carl Mullan and wife announce they are expecting their second child

Just when we thought life couldn't get any busier for Carl Mullan, the Dancing With the Stars winner announced that he is expecting his second child with his wife, Aisling.

The RTÉ 2FM Breakfast host shared the happy news on Instagram alongside a picture of their beloved dog, Angie with a baby pair of Birkenstocks and their scan photo.

The pair welcomed their first child, Daibhí in August 2021.

Announcing their baby news, the 33-year-old said their new arrival is due this summer.

“A bit of news friends…in the midst of all the madness of the last few months, we felt we needed a little more of it just for the craic. We’ve a new little brother/sister on the way for Daibhí and Angie this summer,” he said.

The radio and TV personality also paid tribute to his wife, who he said has been “absolutely incredible” and keeping the house in order while he took part in — and eventually won — the latest series of Dancing With the Stars.

Carl Mullan and his wife have announced that they are expecting their second child. Picture: @carlmullan/Instagram

“So you know how I said Ais was absolutely incredible the whole way through dancing with the stars? Holding down a full time job, keeping the house running and generally just looking after the entire family? Well she was doing it all whilst expecting as well. I couldn’t be prouder or more grateful to her.

“Becoming a parent alongside Ais has been the absolute adventure of a lifetime, and I’m so excited to get to do it all over again.”

The pair were childhood sweethearts and married at Ballybeg House in Co Wicklow in April 2022.

Carl Mullan was named as the winner of RTÉ's Dancing With the Stars last month.