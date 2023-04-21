Out and About: Where Georgie Crawford, James Kavanagh and more were spotted this week

Indiependence festival launch, Dublin

Mitchelstown's own, Indiependence music and arts festival, launched this year's festivities with a special event in Dublin's Hard Rock Hotel this Wednesday. The festival's director Shane Dunne was in attendance, along with photographer Jo Archbold and DJ Emma Power on the decks. Some musicians who will be performing at the festival this summer including DJ John Gibbons and members of The Coronas were also in attendance. See indiependencefestival.com.

Megan Roantree and DJ John Gibbons at the Indiependence launch in the Hard Rock Hotel on Wednesday. Picture: Moya Nolan

DJ Aoife Ní Canna and Clint Drieberg, radio producer at the Indiependence event in the Hard Rock Hotel on Wednesday. Picture: Moya Nolan

DJ Emma Power at the Indiependence launch in the Hard Rock Hotel on Wednesday. Picture: Moya Nolan

Dillon St Paul, art director and Dee Ní Cheallaigh, Masonry Pr at the Indiependence launch in the Hard Rock Hotel on Wednesday. Picture: Moya Nolan

Shane Dunne, festival director and Jo Archbold at the Indiependence launch in the Hard Rock Hotel on Wednesday. Picture: Moya Nolan

Dundrum Town Centre's Sisterhood Series

Dr Doireann O’Leary, Georgie Crawford and Roxie Nafousi at today's event.

Best-selling author and ‘Queen of Manifesting’ Roxie Nafousi arrived at Dundrum Town Centre on Friday to launch Sisterhood Series, an event which brings together women of all ages for a weekend of expert-led panel discussions, fitness and yoga classes and more.

Nafousi was joined live on stage at The Apartment in Brown Thomas by The Good Glow founder Georgie Crawford and Women’s Health Advocate and influencer Dr. Doireann O’Leary.

Tickets are still available for events across the weekend including a panel hosted by Crawford with Parent Coach, Sarah Sproule and CEO & Founder of Riley, Fiona Parfrey. They will be chatting through topics such as menstruation, puberty, body image, and sexuality. On Sunday, Laura Dowling aka Fabulous Pharmacist, health advocate and CEO of Fabuwellness, Domini Kemp, and Peigin Crowley from Ground Wellbeing will chat all things hormones and how to understand them with Georgie Crawford. See eventbrite.com/cc/the-sisterhood-series-1989349 to book.

The Power of Positive Change event, Brown Thomas Dublin

Brown Thomas and Arnotts kicked off their first-ever Positive Change Festival with a panel discussion The Power of Positive Change on Thursday. British Vogue’s European Sustainability Editor and renowned best-selling author, Dana Thomas, joined Brown Thomas Arnotts Womenswear Buying Manager, Brittany Bennett, to discuss how positive changes can make a significant impact within luxury fashion, hosted by sustainability journalist Jo Linehan.

Many familiar faces showed up to support the first in a series of sustainable themed store events, including James Kavanagh, Jenny Claffey and Evan Doherty.

Brittany Bennett, Dana Thomas and Jo Linehan at The Power of Positive Change event. Picture: Kieran Harnett

Jenny Claffey and Evan Doherty at The Power of Positive Change event with Dana Thomas held in Brown Thomas Dublin. Picture: Kieran Harnett

Hannah Coyne, Alanna Johnson and Jean Noonan at The Power of Positive Change event with Dana Thomas held in Brown Thomas Dublin. Picture: Kieran Harnett

Sharon Yourell Lawlor and Pat Kane at The Power of Positive Change event with Dana Thomas held in Brown Thomas Dublin. Picture: Kieran Harnett

Anne Nuding and James Kavanagh at The Power of Positive Change event with Dana Thomas held in Brown Thomas Dublin. Picture: Kieran Harnet

Jameson Black Barrel Classic Album Nights event at Rearden’s Bar, Cork

Irish singer/songwriter Orla Gartland celebrated the music of Joni Mitchell when the Jameson Black Barrel ‘Classic Album Nights’ series landed in Cork on Tuesday.

Hosted by Today FM DJ Claire Beck, Gartland was first interviewed about her relationship with Mitchell's 1971 album ‘Blue,’ perform she performed a number of her favourite tracks from the record including 'A Case of You' and 'Carey'. Tickets for the event at Rearden's event were free, but audience members had to sign up to the Jameson Connects programme in advance. To sign up for future events, see jamesonwhiskey.com.

Lisa Leslie and Brian Leslie pictured at the Jameson Black Barrel Classic Album Nights event at Rearden’s Bar, Cork. Picture: Shane J Horan Jessica O'Kelly and Georgia O'Kelly pictured at the Jameson Black Barrel Classic Album Nights event at Rearden’s Bar, Cork. Picture: Shane J Horan Jack Foley, Jessica Lesson, and Alex Ridley pictured at the Jameson Black Barrel Classic Album Nights event at Rearden’s Bar, Cork. Picture: Shane J Horan Previous Next

Launch of The Sidecar at The Westbury’s new cocktail menu, The Human Zoo, Dublin

The launch of The Sidecar at The Westbury’s new cocktail menu, The Human Zoo took place on Wednesday. The Human Zoo, the title of which refers in a satirical sense to the hedonistic and exhibitionist class represented in the illustrations of Anne Harriet Fish, features 16 new, expertly created cocktails alongside quotes from some of the era’s most notable social commentators, bringing guests back in time to celebrate one of the 20th century’s most glamorous periods. Don't mind if we do..

Paula Rowan and Marija Aslimoska at the launch of The Sidecar at The Westbury's new cocktail menu, The Human Zoo. Picture: Kieran Harnett

Dylan Bradshaw and Vincent O'Gorman at the launch of The Sidecar at The Westbury's new cocktail menu, The Human Zoo. Picture: Kieran Harnett

Nadine King at the launch of The Sidecar at The Westbury's new cocktail menu, The Human Zoo. Picture: Kieran Harnet

Avila Lipsett and Sandra Varian at the launch of The Sidecar at The Westbury's new cocktail menu, The Human Zoo. Picture: Kieran Harnett

Darina Coffey and Harshal Shah at the launch of The Sidecar at The Westbury's new cocktail menu, The Human Zoo. Picture: Kieran Harnett

Entrepreneur Louise Stokes at the launch of The Sidecar at The Westbury's new cocktail menu, The Human Zoo. Picture: Kieran Harnett

Jenny Buckley and Rebecca Brady at the launch of The Sidecar at The Westbury’s new cocktail menu, The Human Zoo. Picture: Kieran Harnett

Live at the Marquee Launch at Electric, Cork

The launch of this summer's Live at the Marquee got underway in Cork with music line-up announcements, cocktails and chats. Jenny Greene, Gemma Sugrue and Jack O'Rourke were among those enjoying a rare sunny evening in Cork while Stevie G was spinning the decks.

Emer Mahony, Electric and Lucy Wolfe of Sleep Matters at the reception for the Live at the Marquee, Cork music line-up announcements. Picture: Larry Cummins Mary Kelly, Aiken Promotions; Claire Myler, River Lee Hotel and Jess O'Sullivan of AOS Security at the reception for the Live at the Marquee, Cork music line-up announcements. Picture: Larry Cummins Jack O'Rourke, Gemma Sugrue and Jenny Greene at the reception for the Live at the Marquee, Cork music line-up announcements. Picture: Larry Cummins Previous Next

Cork World Book Festival opening event, Cork

The Cork World Book Festival launched with a jam-packed schedule of events taking place across the city until Saturday, April 23. The festival kicked off with "David Constantine and Carys Davies", presented by Sarah Harte, Cork City Library on Tuesday. Authors, writers and poets from across the country were pictured at the event while Liadain O’Donovan, daughter of Frank O’Connor was also in attendance. Cork World Book Festival is an extravaganza of books, writers and readers taking place in Cork City Library, Grand Parade and Triskel Arts Centre. See corkworldbookfest.com.

David Constantine, Author; Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Deirdre Forde; Carys Davies, Author, and Darah Harte, Journalist at the opening event of Cork World Book Fest. Picture: Michael O'Sullivan/OSM PHOTO Kay Harte, Youghal, Patrick Cotter, Poet at the opening event of Cork World Book Fest. Picture: Michael O'Sullivan/OSM PHOTO Gráinne Murphy, writer, from Belgooly, and Deirdre Crowley, Artist and Writer at the opening event of Cork World Book Fest. Picture: Michael O'Sullivan/OSM PHOTO Previous Next

Readings for Cork World Book Day, Cork City Library

As part of the Cork World Book Festival, which takes place until April 23, Wirter Sara Baume and author, journalist and podcaster Sophie White were presented by fellow author, Eimear Ryan at an evening event at Cork City Library. Where I End is the first literary novel from Sophie White. Its themes of motherhood, loss, trauma and madness resonate through White’s unique and disturbing tale. Sara Baume’s Seven Steeples also takes place in a remote location in Ireland. See corkworldbookfest.com for more events.

Helen McGonagle and Poet Stav Poleg at the Cork World Book Fest readings that took place at the Cork City Library in Cork. Picture: David Creedon Writer Ann Marie O' Sullivan and Gillian Hennessy at the Cork World Book Fest readings that took place at the Cork City Library in Cork. Picture: David Creedon Writers Eimear Ryan and Sara Baume at the Cork World Book Fest readings that took place at the Cork City Library in Cork. Picture: David Creedon Previous Next

Hi Style Awards, Cork

The annual Tia Maria Hi Style Hair and Beauty Awards took place at the Clayton Silver Spring Hotel, supporting salons, clinics and professionals across the country. Hosted by Paul Ryder, the awards included Best Occasion MUA (Makeup artist), Best Nail Technician, Best Hair Salon and much more. Gogglebox's Laura Grufferty was among those in attendance on the night and picked up the prize for Colourist of the Year as she celebrated 25 years of hairdressing.