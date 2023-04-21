Aimee Connolly: I probably care too much that everyone likes me - that isn't easy on social media

For Aimee Connolly, founder and CEO of the makeup range Sculpted by Aimee,staying fit requires the same laser-focused dedication as building a globally recognised brand. Followers of the 29-year-old beauty tycoon know she travels a lot and her working days frequently go beyond the standard eight hours. But, the Dubliner doesn’t give herself the chance to make excuses.

“Don’t get me wrong, I have days where I’m tired, and I couldn’t be bothered”, she says, “but I make sure that I [exercise] right before work or right after work, that I don’t give myself the excuse to kind of come in and sit down and think ‘oh, I can’t get up again.”

Connolly, who is the lead ambassador for the Women’s Mini Marathon, says in those moments when she is lacking motivation, having a goal,

especially one she’s set with friends, like the race on June 4, helps her get out the door.

“We actually have a Sculpted running club on Mondays,” she says. “We get up at lunchtime and do a 5K. You have your workout done during the day, and it’s great motivation.”

Aimee Connolly is an ambassador for the 2023 Women’s Mini Marathon on June 4. Sign up at: vhiwomensminimarathon.ie.

Aimee Connolly, CEO and founder of Sculpted by Aimee is pictured in the brand's flagship store on Grafton Street. Picture: Andres Poveda

How do you keep fit?

I like a variety of things. I got into running like most people kind of over covid. That’s been quite a constant for me and I really enjoy it. I also do a few HITT classes or I might try spinning, and sometimes a walk into work is just as good as well, depending on the week that I’m having.

Do you have a morning routine?

I wouldn’t say I’m the best morning person. I’m usually up early for work and straight on emails, but I’ve started doing more early morning classes, which is great because it really gives you energy for the day. In terms of a daily morning routine, it’s usually tea on the go or the early class before work which just makes you feel so smug.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

I am a big fan of salads. If I could be organised, I would eat them all the time. The main thing for me is that I usually don’t have the ingredients or the time to prepare them, so I’m trying to get better at that because I feel so much better when I do. I sometimes get prepped meals delivered too to keep me fuelled up when I don’t have time for cooking.

What are your guiltiest pleasures?

100% pizza and chocolate. The problem is, you can’t have a treat with your cup of tea when you have six cups of tea a day.

What keeps you awake at night?

If I work really late.

How do you relax?

I find going for a walk is one of the best ways to relax. I love a good Netflix show like the next person, but definitely doing something active really helps my mind. I do a lot of walking with friends and family and it’s a great way to catch up, get the steps in, and also rant or vent about whatever is going on in life.

What is your favourite smell?

Something citrusy, I love peeling an orange.

What is the best health advice you’ve ever been given?

I would have had issues with my gut over the years, and probably still do. So, regular eating. A few years ago, I would not have eaten all day and then would have a huge meal in the evening. Having more frequent, smaller meals has really helped me with my digestive system.

What traits do you least like in others?

I hate when people lie, are disloyal or late — even though sometimes I am guilty of being late myself.

What traits do you least like about yourself?

I’m really hard on myself. I overthink things and cause unnecessary worry, and probably care too much that everyone likes me. Which isn’t an easy thing when you’re on social media.

What cheers you up if you’re having a bad day?

A bar of chocolate, a good book, a chat with my fiancé John or a friend, and a good cup of tea. A good cup of tea fixes everything.

Who would you invite to your dream dinner party?

Beyoncé, Sara Blakely, Will Ferrell and Margot Robbie.

What quote inspires you most and why?

‘Go with your gut’ - my mam has said that to me since I was teeny, and it’s stood me well in life and business. And ‘be yourself because everyone else is taken’. I have that written in my office. I think it’s so important, particularly for Sculpted. We live in such a busy, saturated market, you have to stay in your own lane and really back yourself.