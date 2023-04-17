Holly Willoughby taking time off from This Morning due to shingles

Former The Saturdays singer Rochelle Humes will be in the studio alongside Phillip Schofield to host
Holly Willoughby taking time off from This Morning due to shingles

Holly Willoughby said she may be off from presenting This Morning for the week because of shingles (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Mon, 17 Apr, 2023 - 08:45
Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Holly Willoughby is off from presenting This Morning for a “few days” due to having shingles.

The ITV talk show host has been away during the Easter holidays along with Phillip Schofield whom the programme said is returning this week.

In an Instagram post, Willoughby: “Hi… Just to let you know I may be away for the rest of the week as I have shingles… I’ll be back as soon as I’m better. Huge love, Holly.”

The infection, which causes a painful rash, is caused by the same virus as chickenpox.

According to Mayo Clinic, the varicella-zoster virus stays in your body and when it is re-activated, blotches appear on the skin and patients report feeling generally unwell and like they have a headache.

When Willoughby and Schofield, who also present ITV’s Dancing On Ice together, are not hosting their ITV talk show, then TV personality Alison Hammond and former The X Factor presenter Dermot O’Leary step in.

On Monday, This Morning said The Hit List presenter and former The Saturdays singer Rochelle Humes will be in the studio alongside Schofield to host.

The talk show wrote on social media: “Tomorrow at 10am on ITV1 and STV, it’s welcome back after the Easter holidays to Phillip and get better soon to Holly who’s off ill for a few days.

“Phillip and Rochelle have a packed show… and a very special live announcement from Alison Hammond around midday.”

Read More

Meet the wedding planner behind Graham Norton's big day in Bantry last summer

More in this section

Toy Show star Saoírse Ruane receives lovely surprise following Ryan Tubridy call out Toy Show star Saoírse Ruane receives lovely surprise following Ryan Tubridy call out
Graham Norton Show - London Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘fills in pothole which was actually a service trench’
Louise Kennedy: 'There were multiple bomb attacks on our family pub, one in 73 and one in 74' Louise Kennedy: 'There were multiple bomb attacks on our family pub, one in 73 and one in 74'
WilloughbyPlace: UK
<p>Jamie and Georgie Crawford Picture:georgie.crawford/Instagram</p>

Georgie Crawford reveals surrogate is pregnant with baby due this summer

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd