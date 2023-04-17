Georgie Crawford reveals surrogate is pregnant with baby due this summer

Georgie Crawford has revealed that her surrogate is pregnant after what has been an emotional and long journey for the podcaster and her family.

In a video posted to Instagram the Good Glow podcast host shared the happy news, including footage of the moment she and her husband Jamie were told their surrogate is pregnant.

The 38-year-old said it hasn’t been an easy road but “after what feels like forever”, they are thrilled to share the news. The pair, who already have one daughter, began looking into surrogacy following Georgie’s breast cancer diagnosis and were due to do their embryo transfer the week the war in Ukraine began. As a result, they had to delay their surrogacy journey.

Announcing the news, Georgie wrote: “I think it’s finally starting to sink in…our surrogate mother is pregnant!! After what feels like forever, our precious baby is on its way to us."

She said that is difficult to describe the emotions they have felt this year, but added that their bundle of joy is due after the summer.

Georgie Crawford and her family. Picture: @georgie.crawford/Instagram

"We are so grateful to the brave man who rescued our embryos from Ukraine back in [February] 2022. But most of all we owe everything to the incredible lady who is carrying our baby for us, an earth angel, words cannot describe our gratitude.

“I have so much love in my heart writing these words. It hasn’t been an easy road for us, so much so, that it’s hard to believe it’s real.”

The health coach and wellness speaker was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017 shortly after the birth of her first child, Pia.

Georgie and her husband Jamie married in 2015. The pair have been sharing their surrogacy journey on social media from the beginning.