Georgie Crawford opens up about her Ukraine surrogacy experience

Podcaster and influencer Georgie Crawford has spoken openly about her recent experience of surrogacy in Ukraine on the latest episode of her The Good Glow podcast.

Crawford and her husband Jamie were matched with a surrogate in Ukraine in December, after she elected to freeze her eggs while undergoing treatment for breast cancer, and were set to undergo the process of embryo transfer with their surrogate this week.

Having put their surrogacy process on pause amid the wider circumstances, their match decided to continue with the process for another family.

“I have no doubt in my mind that our surrogate made the best decision for her family. I thought about her all day long yesterday and have nothing but love in my heart for her,” she said in her Instagram story.

Citing the role of her podcast as the 'safe place' in her life, she directed followers to its latest episode for a detailed exploration of the process with co-host Claire Solan, and her feelings around the circumstances.

She spoke further of the "reality" of the current situation in Ukraine sinking in, and what it meant for her family, as well as that of her surrogate.

"I suppose I had been in denial for the weekend, and saying everything is fine, everything's going to be fine, and then the Monday, the reality of the situation between Ukraine and Russia really hit me."

"So I felt like I surrendered on that Monday morning, recorded [the prior episode of] the podcast with [Solan]. And then an hour after we finished recording the podcast, I got the text that I've been waiting for for 18 months. And it says your embryo transfer is due to take place on the 21st of the second, 2022."

Jamie and Georgie Crawford: have experienced setbacks in their surrogacy journey

Crawford then spoke of receiving the news from her surrogacy partner that she wanted to proceed with pregnancy, and her immediate reaction.

"First of all, I just thought the timing was strange. And I thought the date was perfect - for the whole week, I'd prayed for a resolution to this, that we could go ahead with the transfer. So we contacted our clinic on Thursday and we asked him, is there any way that they could ask our surrogate could it wait an extra month.

"On Friday morning. I was in Dunnes, we got the email to say that she didn't want to wait. So I was on my way to acupuncture, it was so weird. I tried to cancel the acupuncture appointment at four o'clock the previous day, but they were closed, so I was like, I can't send them an email, it's too short notice so I'll just go. So I went into the acupuncture, and my heart was broken.

"I sat down on the bed and Janet, who, does my acupuncture, she held my hand and said, 'you know people always come in here with broken hearts, and pain, just lie down there'. She put all the needles in me, and she left me for 15 minutes and I cried, and I was so disappointed and but something happened. Something happened and I walked out, and I felt different than when I walked in."

Speaking on how the decision affected her, she spoke of her surrogacy partner's needs, and the process of consulting with their family's fertility clinic about their decision to delay surrogacy.

"I knew that I had to let her go. Because I'm doing what's best for my family, but she's doing what's best for her family and she has to keep going. She's taking the medication. Her body's ready for an embryo, she has to do what's best for her family to protect herself.

"So I came out and I said, Jamie, I don't want to try and keep it. We have to let her go. We went to our clinic, and I said, look, I've never tried to stop her doing what she needs to do. But what can you do for us going forward? And they were so nice and so reassuring.

"We have decided between us that we're going to delay surrogacy and hope wait for more stability in Ukraine and please God, we can get back up and running, maybe in three months, maybe in six months."