Meet the wedding planner behind Graham Norton's big day in Bantry last summer

When Kerry woman Olivia Buckley established her eponymous event planning company, she had €20k saved. Half of that went into building her website and a launch party, leaving her with €10k for all her overheads.

“I started Olivia Buckley International with the little money I had in my back pocket. I had no loans, no grant. I was putting the stamps on the envelopes going out with the invoices. I was single, I was doing it all on my own.”

Whether you believe in manifestation or not, Buckley saw her vision very clearly and actualised that dream into reality. Now, she owns a multi-million euro business, managing high profile events with clients such as Graham Norton whose wedding she planned last summer with approximately 120 guests at Bantry House and his holiday home in Ahakista.

“Everyone thought I was completely mad starting a business in 2013 in the middle of the recession. I think if you truly believe in something, it can become reality. I knew exactly the kind of clients I was going to be working with.”

Buckley set up camp in Limerick, positioning herself as a luxury events and wedding planner. The minimum event budget she works with is €100k and she has gone over the million euro mark on several occasions. While Buckley regularly signs non-disclosure agreements to ensure the privacy of high-profile international clients (she name-drops Stevie Wonder), she describes Graham Norton’s wedding as a highlight.

“Graham is exactly as he is —the nicest guy. He’s so authentic and just a lovely person to work with. He has a really keen eye. He was great to work with, he knew the style he wanted and had a really good understanding [of all the design elements].”

Graham’s moodboard erred on the side of subtle, says Buckley as he was eager to show his guests the resplendent beauty of his home in Cork in its most natural form.

“For everything he’s done, he’s so proud of where he comes from and loves to come back to Cork. He wanted to let the space speak for itself. Bantry House is such a stunning property and it didn’t need to be overpowered by any design and solution and that’s what he loved about it. It’s so naturally beautiful — not to take from that.”

Norton’s wedding was a “phenomenal party”, Buckley says. “There was a beautiful marquee installation and it was most stunning weather. We had blue skies — it was like the south of France — and the marquee was well open with a view of the water. It was just very, very special.”

What about the tipples?

“Graham’s own wine and gin were very much enjoyed at the wedding celebration, of course,” she chuckles.

Graham Norton arrives at the 2015 Serpentine Gallery Summer Party

TEN YEARS OF GROWING

Buckley recently celebrated 10 years in business, a milestone she doesn’t take for granted, considering she had no clients on her roster when she took that leap of faith back in 2013. She studied economics and geography in UCC and went on to do a postgraduate in business. When she was 21, she competed in the Rose of Tralee in 2002 and fell in love with the grandeur and detail that goes into such a large-scale production.

After several years of working as an operations manager, she bit the bullet and decided it was time to go out on her own.

“Following on from what I’d seen at the Rose of Tralee festival, it was bringing my passions together with the skill set that I knew was strong to create this company. I was doing 18-hour days at the start. I spent the first year reaching out to the international market because I knew that Ireland was really hit by the recession.”

Buckley pulled in some tech clients from Beijing, Hong Kong and the US. A client based between Singapore, Boston, and Paris owned a private island in Kerry and wanted to host their daughter’s wedding on the island. A true professional, she doesn’t even give away the gender of her client.

“There are no facilities there. We had to get everything across from the mainland: marquees, furniture, catering, all the flowers, and guests from all over the world. There were so many moving elements. You’re working to the tides — when can we get the wedding cake over, when can we get the tide, it was such a large-scale event and I knew I was ready.”

By year three, Buckley had collaborated with one of the top wedding designers in the world in Ashford Castle and managed private events at five-star venues like Adare Manor — she was in a damn good place. “It just started snowballing. I was in a really great place. Events kept coming in and I was building my team.”

Discretion is a major element of Buckley’s business and everyone she works with, from the baker to the florist, is required to sign a non-disclosure agreement to ensure the utmost privacy. With celebrity guests, she often has to take extreme measures.

“Within the contracts, there is a term of confidentiality. You cannot speak about it. We keep security really tight. Once the event goes live, it’s making sure it doesn’t leak to the press. On one occasion, we had drones in the air to not allow imagery to come any closer to the venue.”

Guests at the Graham Norton party/celebration at his home in Ahakista in West Cork in July of 2022. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

NO SWITCHING OFF

Attention to detail is fundamental to Buckley and exceptional organisational skills are non-negotiable, especially since she now has become a mum to Brian Robert, who was born during the pandemic and is now two and a half years old.

“It’s funny being a mummy and a managing director. It’s full-on. I’ve built up a great team that lives and breathes this industry like I do. Now I work 9 to 5 so I can spend time with little Brian. I hope that he will look at his mum and be proud and know that, if you believe in something, you can do it.”

That being said, there’s no switching off in this business as Buckley’s clients are often running on different time zones.

“There are a lot of variables in play. It may mean that you’ve got an artist coming in to perform - headliners alone like we’ve had can mean big, big budgets.

“You never know when a client is going to call you. And then you could be on with the client first thing in the morning in Australia or China and then in the evening you’re on to Boston or New York.”

While Buckley works on multiple different projects simultaneously, she does keep to a strict number of large scale events because “there’s just so much in each piece of business”.

With my own wedding on the horizon, I wonder if the power of belief will manifest my own dream wedding? You can still achieve something really beautiful on a budget, Buckley says. “It’s not about pressurising or getting it all done within 12 months. I always say ‘sit down with your fiancé. Write down what your budget is together and stay true to what it is.’ Avoid losses, and don’t be hard on yourself. Stay true to who you are and what you want.’”

So, what about the mother’s cousin twice removed who lives in Australia?

“There’s a lot of distractions out there. A lot of family members who all give you different advice. It can actually become very stressful. Do the things that you want as a couple and do it at your pace. Stick to your budget because the last thing you want is to be left with a big bill afterward.”

With that advice taken, I consult my big blue book. Time to scratch a few names off the list.