Meet the wedding planner behind Graham Norton's big day in Bantry last summer

When Kerry woman Olivia Buckley established her eponymous event planning company, she had €20k saved. Half of that went into building her website and a launch party, leaving her with €10k for all her overheads.
Attention to detail is fundamental to Buckley and exceptional organisational skills are non-negotiable, especially since she now has become a mum to Brian Robert, who was born during the pandemic and is now two and a half years old.
“It’s funny being a mummy and a managing director. It’s full-on. I’ve built up a great team that lives and breathes this industry like I do. Now I work 9 to 5 so I can spend time with little Brian. I hope that he will look at his mum and be proud and know that, if you believe in something, you can do it.”
That being said, there’s no switching off in this business as Buckley’s clients are often running on different time zones.
“There are a lot of variables in play. It may mean that you’ve got an artist coming in to perform - headliners alone like we’ve had can mean big, big budgets.
While Buckley works on multiple different projects simultaneously, she does keep to a strict number of large scale events because “there’s just so much in each piece of business”.
With my own wedding on the horizon, I wonder if the power of belief will manifest my own dream wedding? You can still achieve something really beautiful on a budget, Buckley says. “It’s not about pressurising or getting it all done within 12 months. I always say ‘sit down with your fiancé. Write down what your budget is together and stay true to what it is.’ Avoid losses, and don’t be hard on yourself. Stay true to who you are and what you want.’”
So, what about the mother’s cousin twice removed who lives in Australia?
“There’s a lot of distractions out there. A lot of family members who all give you different advice. It can actually become very stressful. Do the things that you want as a couple and do it at your pace. Stick to your budget because the last thing you want is to be left with a big bill afterward.”
With that advice taken, I consult my big blue book. Time to scratch a few names off the list.