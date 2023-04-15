Aoife Dooley: 'I want kids to see that it's okay to be different'

When I was in secondary school, I didn’t know that I was autistic, but I knew that I was different. By the time I got to secondary, I went from being a complete nerd, to ‘no one’s gonna mess with me’ — not a bully or anything, but being quick on the ball, having the best comebacks.
I think it’s one of those things where, when I was in school, being told not to talk ... it was something that I couldn’t do, I just had to speak, it was just the way I was. I was always talking and messing. With Frankie, she has this thing where she wants to follow the rules, but also, how can she follow the rules, when they stop her doing the very thing that she loves and needs to do? That’s a big part of the book as well.
A lot of this stuff is totally based on me, because I was music-mad when I was a kid, and I think for Frankie, it’s very similar — she relates to a lot of the music and the lyrics, she knows why she’s different, but these songs are about the pain of being different and feeling different, too. That’s why she really wants to be in a band, and loves playing music.
It’s one of those things where, like, with [bully/antagonist] Nadine, for example, she is just hell-bent on making Frankie’s life miserable, and we find out then that no-one’s been very nice to her.
When I was younger, getting bullied, I didn’t think that my bully would have been getting bullied, I didn’t think thatwould have had a hard time, I just didn’t understand why they were giving me such a hard time — there’s always something else going on. I think it was really important to include that in the book.
I think so. [Her first kids’ graphic novel] , informed me more because I went into a deeper place with it. I only began to really process it when I went to counselling, and it’s only in talking about it that I realised more about myself, and understood myself more, how my emotions work, and all sorts of stuff that I didn’t even realise I really needed to know.
- aoifedooleydesign.com by Aoife Dooley is out in all good bookshops now via Scholastic - for more information on Aoife, go to