Andrew Fitzsimons: Every time I think I'm Superman, that's when I burn out and am reminded how fragile I really am

I GREW up in Ballinteer, Dublin. For the most part at home during my childhood it was me, my mum, and my little sister. We’re a tight-knit little family.

My earliest memory is singing along with Lisa Stansfield’s ‘All Around the World’. I had recorded it from the radio to cassette (I remember trying to time it perfectly as the song started). I just remember singing along to it over and over again, rewinding my tape to listen again.

I feel like everybody has a certain amount of destiny, but it’s our choices that bring us there. I always try to be fearless and push myself to do things that feel scary or beyond my comfort zone. I do generally believe there are true choices in life versus only pre-determined fate. It’s a complicated middle ground, but at the end of the day, I’m just trying to be a good son to my mother and make her proud.

My biggest challenge is not getting in my own way. I am constantly working, traveling, pushed to my limits, tired — which I think a lot of people feel the same — but I’ve learned that I have to make sure I’m coming up for air and going in the right direction. I tend to be the person who is always pushing forward, and I’ve been guilty of working myself too hard, especially in the past year with getting the haircare brand off the ground. I’ve really taken on board that it’s so important to take time out for yourself and try to find balance. Every time I think I’m Superman, that’s when I burn out and am reminded how fragile I really am.

You know, just last week I was working with Jennifer Lopez for the premiere of her film Shotgun Wedding and as I was writing the caption that included “Andrew Fitzsimons Hair for Jennifer Lopez”, it struck me that while it felt very normal as part of my day-to-day job.

If you had shown that moment to my past self when I was just getting started behind the chair in Ireland, I would have found it very hard to believe. It was a surreal moment of reflection to remember just how far I’ve come and how much I have to be grateful for.

I’m very generous with the people in my life. My circle is small, but I really try to show up for the people in my life and give support with my time, intention, and care. This isn’t always easy, especially trying to balance it with working so much, but it’s so important to me.

The people I turn to most are my team, which includes Jules Fallon of 1st Option Management and my longtime publicist here in the US. They always keep it real with me. When there’s good news, they share in the excitement with me. When there are challenges, they’re able to help me navigate those situations and have a way of delivering less-than-great news in a way I can receive.

The life lesson you would like to pass on is “don’t succumb to fear”. Don’t “opt-out” of living life or going after your dreams, especially if it’s because you feel awkward, unprepared, or like you shouldn’t be there. Give yourself permission to really go for it — you absolutely deserve it.

When I first left school at 13 to pursue hairdressing, my mum said: “Always be kind to everyone you work with, work as hard as you can to get to the top of your field, and never take a day off.” I’ve tried to follow her advice very closely, and to date have only ever taken a day off work because I was very sick with food poisoning. My mum’s advice has really become the guiding principle of my career.

I would like to be remembered as a rebel with a cause. Could that be the title of my autobiography?

You know... I’m not one of those people who thinks like that [about changing things from my past]. The ugly moments have been lessons, so they’re important. There are certainly situations I would not like to relive, but I always try to take away learnings from bad times, even if they were painful at the time.

As someone who has recently transitioned into a brand owner, I have come to really appreciate the responsibility brands have to not make the situation worse. That’s why it was important to me that we use recycled materials in our packaging and always make sure we’re taking the most sustainable path possible. It’s an ever-evolving and really complicated thing to navigate, but it’s really our responsibility to do better for the planet and for ourselves.

Blowdries are my greatest skill. I’m a blowdry champion.

On one hand, I’m always surprised by how rude people can be, especially at airports. With all of the traveling I do with work, I spend a fair amount of time on the road and have seen a lot. But on the other hand, I’ll then witness a display of kindness from a stranger and have my faith in humanity restored. I like to hold onto those moments of positivity.

What scares me most in life is “victimhood mentality”. It can be easy to slip into a place of fear in hard times or bad situations, but I never want my mind to be stuck in that place.

I’m not someone who really thinks about different forks in the road. I am always looking forward. I really can’t imagine my life being any different... I mean, this is my life! Instead, I focus on how to continue to enrich my life and do more of the things I love with the people I love.

