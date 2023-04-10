Former Fair City star Jenny Dixon and ex-TD husband Tom Neville finally bring twins home

Former Fair City star Jenny Dixon and her ex-TD husband Tom Neville have shared the news that they have finally been able to bring their baby twins girls home after more than six weeks in hospital.

The actress, who played Kerri Ann on the soap, gave birth to Bell and Capri back in February. The babies were born prematurely and they have been cared for since then in the neo-natal unit in Dublin’s Rotunda Hospital.

The twins were monoamniotic, meaning they shared the same amniotic sack, and required extra care in the neo-natal unit in Dublin’s Rotunda Hospital for the first few weeks of their lives.

But, just in time for Easter, Nixon shared the news that the girls were coming home for the first time, sharing video footage of herself and former Fine Gael TD Tom Neville ringing a bell to announce their departure from the neo-natal unit.

"Homecoming," she wrote on her Instagram, "Worth the wait."

"A million thanks to the superstars who looked after our little princesses and everyone who's been a part of our journey.

"Welcome home baby girls... Welcome to the world Bella & Capri. May everything great come your way," she said.

"Let's have adventures, let's buy dolls, dance in the rain and go to all kinds of magical lands," she wrote, signing off "Mammy and Daddy".

Announcing her pregnancy last year, the actress described it as “some kind of sacred magic".

“Just when we thought it may never happen. It happens. Some kind of sacred magic. Faith, positivity, determination.. [and] an act of god,” she said.