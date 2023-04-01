Wedding of the week: A vintage white Beetle in Ballydehob for Sinéad and Niall's big day

Love travelled full circle for Sinéad McDonald and Niall O’Driscoll.

A bit like the duo themselves, as they toured around Ballydehob in a vintage white Beetle on their wedding day.

Because it was in the west Cork village that Sinéad, from Drumcondra, Dublin, and Niall, from Skibbereen, first set eyes on one another.

That was 20 years ago. “We met as teenagers,” says Sinéad. “Although I’m originally from Dublin, I spent a huge chunk of my life in Ballydehob, as it is where my dad is from.”

Sinéad McDonald and Niall O’Driscoll with their wedding party

Four years after they began a long-distance relationship, Sinéad moved to Cork, in 2017.

And while they now live in Ballinhassig, it was back to Ballydehob for their big day, on August 26, 2022, to exchange vows in St Brigid’s Church, in a Mass led by Rev Michael Anthony Buckley, supported by Fr Donal Cahill.

Sinéad McDonald with her bridal party

Niall’s dad Tony and brother Gary restored the vintage motor (previously owned by the groom’s late godfather) that was the couple’s wedding car and in which they travelled to Dunmore House Hotel, Clonakilty for their reception.

The bride’s parents, Michael and Bernie McDonald, and her maternal grandmother together with the groom’s parents, Bernie and Tony, were among those congratulating the newlyweds.

Sinéad McDonald and Niall O’Driscoll got married in St Brigid's Church in Ballydehob

Also by Sinéad’s side were her sister and maid of honour, Ailbhe McDonald, her friends, Karen Gardiner and Stevi Russell, and the groom’s twin sister, Emma O’Driscoll.

Niall chose his brother Gary O’Driscoll to be his best man and his brother Shane O’Driscoll to be groomsman along with his friends, Hugh O’Flaherty and Finbarr Russell.

The couple’s niece, Jessica Galvin, was their flowergirl and their nephew, Darragh Galvin, was the ring bearer.

Sinéad McDonald and Niall O’Driscoll got engaged in 2020

Niall popped the question in March 2020.

“It was mere days into the start of the pandemic lock-down. Niall had planned to propose in London, but after the trip was cancelled due to covid, he prepared a lovely dinner at home and proposed afterwards, right there in the kitchen, with a beautiful Chupi aquamarine and diamond ring,” says Sinéad.

They chose the theme “A Wild Atlantic wedding” when planning their big day.

Niall adds: “As sea-lovers, we chose ceremony and reception venues that were near the beautiful west Cork coastline.” The bride describes the entire occasion as “buzzing with energy, emotional and full of love, bursting with laughter and fun”.

Sinéad says: “We wanted a wedding full of fun, colour, craic, and love along the coast — with a healthy dose of vintage glamour.

“After years of travel bans and uncertainty, the most special thing for us was having Niall’s brother, Shane and family, and my best friend and bridesmaid, Stevi, back home from Australia.” Sinéad looked super-elegant in a bespoke couture gown by Kathy De Stafford Atelier in Dublin and the groom was dapper in a custom-made suit by Five Seasons Silk & Tailoring, Hoi An, Vietnam, and the groomsmen’s suits were hired from Sean Murray, Skibbereen.

The bridal hair and makeup team of Neil Ryan, Aisling Kelly and Aisling Hickey, arrived from Dublin.

Sinéad’s friend, Egle Laukyte, from White Cat Studio was behind the camera and another friend of Sinéad’s, Sharon Fox Barry of Fox Flowers, created the floral arrangements.

House of Ren Films was the videographer.

Sinéad McDonald and Niall O’Driscoll got married in August 2022

The couple’s friends Megan O’Riordan, Christine Kelly and Colin Oliver provided the music during the ceremony and their friend Lily MacMonagle sang for their first dance.

Another pal of the couple’s, DJ Stevie G, kept the guests dancing until the small hours of the morning.

The newlywed’s mini-mooned in The Europe Hotel & Resort and in January enjoyed a honeymoon in Vietnam.

Sinéad works in marketing for The Doyle Collection hotel group, and is based in The River Lee hotel, Cork. Niall is an engineer working in power generation.