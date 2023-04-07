Out and About: Where Greg O'Shea, Stephanie Roche and more were spotted this week

Marketing Institute Ireland (MII) Cork Ball, Clayton Silver Springs Hotel

After a three-year hiatus, the MII (Marketing Institute of Ireland) Cork Maritime Ball took place last weekend at the Clayton Hotel Silver Springs with over 200 Cork businesspeople gathering for the event. Sponsored by Johnson & Perrott Motor Group, the charity raffle raised over €7,500 for Sailing Into Wellness, which is a mental health and wellbeing charity that offers programmes that help to empower people and build a positive sense of community through sailing. Attendees were greeted with a Tia Maria cocktail reception sponsored by Barry & Fitzwilliam, before making their way to the ballroom for a four-course meal.

Sinead Murphy and Annamarie Coughlan of The Everyman Theatre with Lisa Hurley of Cork Chamber at the Marketing Institute Ireland (MII) Cork Ball. Picture: Larry Cummins A car is submerged in flooding along the quays in Dungarvan. Photo: Damien Storan.

Isobel Kavanagh, Dylan Walsh and Isabel Rossiter of MTU at the Marketing Institute Ireland (MII) Cork Ball. Picture: Larry Cummins A car is submerged in flooding along the quays in Dungarvan. Photo: Damien Storan.

LAYA Healthcare staff Aideen Crowley, Rebecca Trevor, Meabh Brady, and Gillian Barry at the Marketing Institute Ireland (MII) Cork Ball. Picture: Larry Cummins A car is submerged in flooding along the quays in Dungarvan. Photo: Damien Storan.

Rory Barry and Maggie Donovan of Barry & Fitzwilliam at the Marketing Institute Ireland (MII) Cork Ball. Picture: Larry Cummins A car is submerged in flooding along the quays in Dungarvan. Photo: Damien Storan.

Jerry Crowley, MII Cork Chair/Johnson & Perrott, Lord Mayor Cllr Deirdre Forde and Ezara Ahern, MII Cork Ball Chair/Hopkins Communications at the MII Ball. A car is submerged in flooding along the quays in Dungarvan. Photo: Damien Storan.

Sarah McGrath, Minister for Finance Michael McGrath, Jerry Crowley, MII Cork Chair at the Marketing Insitute of Ireland (MII) Cork Ball

Family fun at Super Mario Bros. Movie premiere

Irish stars and their families lined out for the Irish premiere screening of The Super Mario Bros. Movie at Dublin’s Light House Cinema on Tuesday.

Guests on the night included Glenda Gilson and her son Bobby, Louise McSharry and her son Sam, and Jenny Buckley with her daughters Bow and Jude. Also in attendance with their families were Rosie Connolly, Grace Mongey, Today FM’s Ray Foley and Radio Nova’s Marty Miller and Dee Woods.

From Nintendo and Illumination, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is in cinemas nationwide now, starring Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong.

Jenny Buckley with daughters Bow, 5, Jude, 11, and Anna Ryan, 11, at the Irish premiere screening of The Super Mario Bros. Movie at Light House Cinema, Dublin. Picture: Andres Poveda A car is submerged in flooding along the quays in Dungarvan. Photo: Damien Storan.

Ali and Chris Deasy with Georgia, 7, and Ted, Lenny and Bruce, 3, at the Irish premiere screening of The Super Mario Bros. Movie at Light House Cinema, Dublin. Picture: Andres Poveda A car is submerged in flooding along the quays in Dungarvan. Photo: Damien Storan.

Louise McSharry with her son Sam Spierin, 6, at the Irish premiere screening of The Super Mario Bros. Movie at Light House Cinema, Dublin. Picture: Andres Poveda A car is submerged in flooding along the quays in Dungarvan. Photo: Damien Storan.

Glenda Gilson and son Bobby MacNaughton, 4, pictured at the Irish premiere screening of The Super Mario Bros. Movie at Light House Cinema, Dublin. Picture: Andres Poveda A car is submerged in flooding along the quays in Dungarvan. Photo: Damien Storan.

Ray Foley with Mathew, 11, and Andrew, 8, at the Irish premiere screening of The Super Mario Bros. Movie at Light House Cinema, Dublin. Picture: Andres Poveda A car is submerged in flooding along the quays in Dungarvan. Photo: Damien Storan.

Radio Nova DJs Marty Miller and Dee Woods with children Nathan, 4, and Eleanor, 6, at the Irish premiere screening of The Super Mario Bros. Movie at Light House Cinema, Dublin. Picture: Andres Poveda A car is submerged in flooding along the quays in Dungarvan. Photo: Damien Storan.

Rosie Connolly and Paul Quinn with children Harry, 8, Remi, 4, and Reuben, 10, at the Irish premiere screening of The Super Mario Bros. Movie at Light House Cinema, Dublin. Picture: Andres Poveda

House Dublin launch home cocktails range

Well-known faces including Rachel Gorry, Siobhan O'Hagan and Ashley Kehoe were among those sipping cocktails at House on Leeson Street, Dublin on Monday as the venue announced its new House Handcrafted Superior Cocktails range.

Blended and bottled by the venue's bartenders, you can now enjoy four of their most popular cocktails (pornstar martini, espresso martini, cosmo, strawberry daiquiri) at home, €35 for a 70cl bottle. See housecocktails.ie.

Kate O Neill celebrating the launch of House Dublin's 'Cocktails at Home ' range at House in Leeson Street, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy A car is submerged in flooding along the quays in Dungarvan. Photo: Damien Storan.

Siobhan O'Hagan celebrating the launch of House Dublin's 'Cocktails at Home' range at House in Leeson Street, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy A car is submerged in flooding along the quays in Dungarvan. Photo: Damien Storan.

Rachel Gorry celebrating the launch of House Dublin's 'Cocktails at Home ' range at House in Leeson Street, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy A car is submerged in flooding along the quays in Dungarvan. Photo: Damien Storan.

Rachel Ivie celebrating the launch of House Dublin's 'Cocktails at Home ' range at House in Leeson Street, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy A car is submerged in flooding along the quays in Dungarvan. Photo: Damien Storan.

Ashley Kehoe celebrating the launch of House Dublin's 'Cocktails at Home ' range at House in Leeson Street, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy A car is submerged in flooding along the quays in Dungarvan. Photo: Damien Storan.

Carol Byrne celebrating the launch of House Dublin's 'Cocktails at Home ' range at House in Leeson Street, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Cork Proms 2023 launch at Cork Opera House

The Cork Proms is returning to the Cork Opera House over five nights in April that will feature the Cork Opera House Concert Orchestra and a host of Leeside’s finest performers, celebrating the music of Beethoven, Broadway, and The Beatles.

The Cork Proms celebrates Cork as a musical city and gives audiences the opportunity to engage with some of the best music ever written.

The musical extravaganza kicked off Thursday, April 6 with Maestro John O’Brien (Morrígan, and The Nightingale and the Rose), leading the Cork Opera House Concert Orchestra in performances of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 3 Eroica and Symphony No. 5 in C Minor. See corkoperahouse.ie

Brefní Burke and Eva Crowley at the launch of the Cork Proms 2023 concert series. Picture: Eddie O'Hare A car is submerged in flooding along the quays in Dungarvan. Photo: Damien Storan.

Michael Carr, Cork Opera House and Eimear O’Brien, Lunasa PR at the launch of the Cork Proms 2023 concert series. Picture: Darragh Kane A car is submerged in flooding along the quays in Dungarvan. Photo: Damien Storan.

Andrew and Ciara Smith, Douglas at the launch of the Cork Proms 2023 concert series. Picture: Eddie O'Hare A car is submerged in flooding along the quays in Dungarvan. Photo: Damien Storan.

Louise O'Brien and Elaine Hayes at the launch of the Cork Proms 2023 concert series. Picture: Eddie O’Hare A car is submerged in flooding along the quays in Dungarvan. Photo: Damien Storan.

Composer John O’Brien and singer Laoise Leahy at the launch of the Cork Proms 2023 concert series. Picture: Darragh Kane A car is submerged in flooding along the quays in Dungarvan. Photo: Damien Storan.

Caroline Kay, Cork Proms Broadway and Alison Arnopp, at the launch of the Cork Proms 2023 concert series. Picture: Darragh Kane

Regatta Great Outdoors Spring Summer Festival

Fashion fanatics gathered in The Secret Garden of The Alex Hotel on Tuesday evening for the Regatta Great Outdoors spring summer festival.

Businesswoman Pamela Laird, influencers Holly Carpenter, Dev Skehan and Lawson Mpame, stylists Rosalind Lipsett, Caroline Downey and Anne O’Shea and home content creators Joanne Mooney and Katrina Carroll were among the faces sifting through the brand's new waterproof jackets, swimwear, walking boots, and camping equipment.

Pamela Laird and Holly Carpenter at the Regatta Great Outdoors spring/summer festival. Picture: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland A car is submerged in flooding along the quays in Dungarvan. Photo: Damien Storan.

Stylists Adam Walsh and Anne O'Shea at the Regatta Great Outdoors spring/summer festival. Picture: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland A car is submerged in flooding along the quays in Dungarvan. Photo: Damien Storan.

Lawson Mpame at the Regatta Great Outdoors spring/summer festival. Picture: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland A car is submerged in flooding along the quays in Dungarvan. Photo: Damien Storan.

Home content creators Joanne Mooney and Katrina Carroll at the Regatta Great Outdoors spring/summer festival. Picture: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland A car is submerged in flooding along the quays in Dungarvan. Photo: Damien Storan.

Content creator Dev Skehan at the Regatta Great Outdoors spring/summer festival. Picture: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland A car is submerged in flooding along the quays in Dungarvan. Photo: Damien Storan.

Models Ursula Kelly and Hannah Corcoran at the Regatta Great Outdoors spring/summer festival. Picture: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland A car is submerged in flooding along the quays in Dungarvan. Photo: Damien Storan.

Stylist Caroline Garvey-Downey at the Regatta Great Outdoors spring/summer festival. Picture: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

Ballydehob Jazz Fest 2023 launch at Cask

Jonathan Pearson and festival director Joe O'Leary at the launch of the Ballydehob Jazz Festival at Cask on MacCurtain Street, Cork. Picture: David Creedon

The world-renowned Ballydehob Jazz Festival is back for its 17th edition over the May bank holiday. The festival will include plenty of great gigs, art, activities and more. Not to be missed is the world premiere of Swedish-born Camilla Griehsel’s new studio album show Mamasongue Source, alongside exceptional musicians all the way from the Congo and South Africa.

Rachel Healy and Denise Brennan at the launch of the Ballydehob Jazz Festival at Cask on MacCurtain Street, Cork. Picture: David Creedon

The launch of the festval took place in Cask on Cork's MacCurtain Steet with jazz cocktails and music by Paul Dunlea and Cormac Mc Carthy. The Ballydehob Jazz festival takes place from Friday 28 April to Monday 1 May.

Suzanne Jackson's Dripping Gold Tan celebrates 5 years

White and gold were the colours of the day at Suzanne Jackson's uber glam Dripping Gold Tan party at Nolita on Thursday night.

Suzane Jackson celebrated five years in business with her husband Dylan O'Connor, sister Carla, parents Susan and Damien, and other familiar faces like footballer Stephanie Roche, business women Grainne McCoy and Bronagh McCoy and influencer Billy Kiss.

Suzanne's sister Carla Jackson at the fifth birthday of Dripping Gold Tan at Nolita, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy A car is submerged in flooding along the quays in Dungarvan. Photo: Damien Storan.

Business women Grainne McCoy and Bronagh McCoy at the fifth birthday of Dripping Gold Tan at Nolita, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy A car is submerged in flooding along the quays in Dungarvan. Photo: Damien Storan.

Influencer Billy Kiss at the fifth birthday of Dripping Gold Tan at Nolita, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy A car is submerged in flooding along the quays in Dungarvan. Photo: Damien Storan.

Suzanne Jackson and her husband Dylan O'Connor at the fifth birthday of Dripping Gold Tan at Nolita, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy A car is submerged in flooding along the quays in Dungarvan. Photo: Damien Storan.

Suzanne's parents Susan and Damien Jackson pictured at the fifth birthday of Dripping Gold Tan at Nolita, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy A car is submerged in flooding along the quays in Dungarvan. Photo: Damien Storan.

Suzanne Jackson at the fifth birthday of Dripping Gold Tan at Nolita, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Eavanna Breen celebrates beauty clinic relaunch and product launch

Irish skin therapist Eavanna Breen held an intimate lunch on Wednesday to celebrate the rebranding of her renowned beauty clinic (formerly ‘Akina' it will now be known as ‘Eavanna Breen Beauty & Laser Clinic’) and the launch of her first ever skincare product, the Skinmade by Eavanna Breen Hyaluronic Intensive Serum.

Greg O’Shea, Holly Carpenter, Tara O’Farrell and Erica Cody were among those in attendance at the lunch in Ely wine bar in Dublin.

Louise McSharry at Ely wine bar, Dublin. Picture: Ella O’Callaghan A car is submerged in flooding along the quays in Dungarvan. Photo: Damien Storan.

Holly Carpenter at Ely wine bar, Dublin. Picture: Ella O’Callaghan A car is submerged in flooding along the quays in Dungarvan. Photo: Damien Storan.

Tara O'Farrell and Clementine MacNeice at Ely wine bar, Dublin. Picture: Ella O’Callaghan A car is submerged in flooding along the quays in Dungarvan. Photo: Damien Storan.

Eavanna Breen and Rob Kenny at Ely wine bar, Dublin. Picture: Ella O’Callaghan A car is submerged in flooding along the quays in Dungarvan. Photo: Damien Storan.

Erica Cody at Ely wine bar, Dublin. Picture: Ella O’Callaghan A car is submerged in flooding along the quays in Dungarvan. Photo: Damien Storan.

Greg O'Shea at Ely wine bar, Dublin. Picture: Ella O’Callaghan

Enda Walsh's The New Electric Ballroom at the Everyman Theatre

Enda Walsh's The New Electric Ballroom opened at the Everyman in Cork.

The critically acclaimed production tells the story of sisters Breda and Clara who reflect on their youthful nights, lost love and what might have been. As they reminisce, their younger sister Ada looks to re-ignite Breda and Clara’s spirits, and resurrect the smallest glimmer of love and hope in their remote fishing village home.

Billy Donohoe, Nuala Cullinane, Margaret Higgins, Eillen Donohue and Pauline Griffin at the opening of the Gate Production of Enda Walsh's The New Electric Ballroom at the Everyman Theatre. Picture: David Creedon A car is submerged in flooding along the quays in Dungarvan. Photo: Damien Storan.

Aaron O'Neill and Maeve Scannell at the opening of the Gate Production of Enda Walsh's The New Electric Ballroom at the Everyman Theatre. Picture: David Creedon A car is submerged in flooding along the quays in Dungarvan. Photo: Damien Storan.

Pat Flemming and Ide McSweeney at the opening of the Gate Production of Enda Walsh's The New Electric Ballroom at the Everyman Theatre. Picture: David Creedon A car is submerged in flooding along the quays in Dungarvan. Photo: Damien Storan.

Fionn Woodhouse and Maev O'Shea at the opening of the Gate Production of Enda Walsh's The New Electric Ballroom at the Everyman Theatre. Picture: David Creedon A car is submerged in flooding along the quays in Dungarvan. Photo: Damien Storan.

Ann Murphy and Patricia Ahern at the opening of the Gate Production of Enda Walsh's The New Electric Ballroom at the Everyman Theatre. Picture: David Creedon A car is submerged in flooding along the quays in Dungarvan. Photo: Damien Storan.

Diego Caixeta and Andrea Williams at the opening of the Gate Production of Enda Walsh's The New Electric Ballroom at the Everyman Theatre. Picture: David Creedon

Breast Cancer Ireland’s race day at Leopardstown

Breast Cancer Ireland's ‘Race for a Cure’ Race Day, supported by Porsche Centre Dublin and Joe Duffy Group, drew lots of famous faces to Leopardstown Racecourse on Sunday last, including singer Una Healy, podcaster Georgie Crawford and presenter James Patrice.

Almost 400 friends and supporters of the charity gathered in person for the first time in over three years for the sold-out event, which was all about raising funds for the worthy charity.

An auction, with luxury prizes like a round of golf for four people in Adare Manor including lunch, a Porsche driving experience in Mondello and a signed Irish Rugby jersey by Johnny Sexton, helped raise money for the organisation. Funds will be used for ongoing and pioneering research and awareness programmes across the island of Ireland, whilst also funding cutting-edge research into new treatments and therapies for the disease. See breastcancerireland.com to find out more.