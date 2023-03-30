Ekin-Su enjoys a slagging for mispronunciation of Limerick ahead of Irish tour

The former Love Island winner will be doing meet and greets with fans in Wexford and Limerick
Reporo Free: 02/09/2022 Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu pictured on the set of the first The Late Late Show of the 61st season. Picture Andres Poveda

Thu, 30 Mar, 2023 - 10:57
Nicole Glennon

Former Love Island winner Ekin-Su is heading to our shores for a nationwide tour this weekend - and she's been taking a good slagging for her mispronunciation of one of the cities she's stopping off in.

The Turkish star is set to meet and greet fans in Belfast, Wexford and Limerick as part of her collaboration with Irish beauty brand BPerfect Cosmetics, but she's had some difficulty pronouncing the latter city. 

After being inundated with messages about her mispronunciation, the star took to her stories to clarify: "So here's an interesting fact. Apparently, LIME-rick is called Limerick!"

Adding his two cents to the viral video, Limerick's Blindboy commented: "We'd get a lot more tourists if we started pronouncing it this way. Sounds like a prohibition cocktail."

Ask Audrey's Reggie, meanwhile, simply said: "I can't believe she's not going to Cork."

Ekin-Su will be in Shaws Department Store in Limerick's Crescent Centre this Saturday, April 1, from 3pm - 4pm.

