Ekin-Su enjoys a slagging for mispronunciation of Limerick ahead of Irish tour

Former Love Island winner Ekin-Su is heading to our shores for a nationwide tour this weekend - and she's been taking a good slagging for her mispronunciation of one of the cities she's stopping off in.

The Turkish star is set to meet and greet fans in Belfast, Wexford and Limerick as part of her collaboration with Irish beauty brand BPerfect Cosmetics, but she's had some difficulty pronouncing the latter city.