Cork influencer Lauren Arthurs reveals she is pregnant with first child

Cork-based influencer Lauren Arthurs has announced that she is pregnant with her first child.
Arthurs shared the news in a video posted to Instagram while on holiday in the Caribbean. The short clip showed her walking along the beach in a long green skirt with her baby bump exposed. She was then joined by her husband John, who she has been with for over 15 years.
The video was shared with the song ‘To Our Daughter’ by My Best Friend Jacob’. "Our next chapter awaits,” the fashion influencer wrote alongside the sweet video.
The childhood sweethearts tied the knot in November 2021 in an elegant celebration at Luttrellstown Castle in Dublin.
At the time of the wedding, they had been together for 15 years. “I’ll never know what I’ve done to deserve you but I count my lucky stars every day,” Arthurs said of her husband at the time.
Friends and fellow influencers were quick to congratulate the happy couple. “Awh Lauren, my heart so happy for you and John,” wrote Niamh Cullen. “So happy for you and John, such exciting times,” said Limerick native Louise Cooney.
Meanwhile, footballer Harry Kane and his wife Kate have also revealed that they are expecting their fourth child. They shared the news with a polaroid picture of the happy pair smiling with a pregnancy test.
“Over the moon to be expecting baby No.4! Coming soon…,” he wrote alongside the snap.
The pair already have three children together: Ivy, who is six, Vivienne, who is four and two-year-old Louis.