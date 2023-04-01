'Like Sir Henry's but chasing natural highs': Brian O'Connell on how running changed his life

Brian O'Connell has found a new tribe. It turns out it’s a little like his old tribe.
The podcast also features a chat with Brian’s clubmate, John Casey, who in classic modern-day style sprang to wider attention when a photo emerged on social media of the 55-year-old Corkman outpacing former AC Milan and Real Madrid maestro Kaka at the Berlin Marathon last year. Casey, who took up running later in life, is “a continuous inspiration to all of us,” Brian says. “He is an example to what the body can do if you approach it right in terms of training.”
- The RTÉ Running Podcast is available at: https://www.rte.ie/radio/podcasts/series/38069-the-rte-running-podcast/ and on podcast platforms.
1. “I think if you can join a group or club they are going to help do some of the heavy lifting for you, you have that pressure of not wanting to let people down.” — BOC .
2. “Consistency — a lot of people will sign up, for a 5k or a 10k, train, do it, then go ‘that’s it’ for two months, whereas tipping away, doing two, three runs a week, you will find you will get much more out of it long term.”— BOC
3. “I am a big believer in the right gear — put the gloves on if it’s cold, a hat, get the layers so that you are making it as comfortable for yourself as possible.” — BOC. “Make sure you go to a recognised running store and get yourself scanned for the correct type of shoe — take into account width of foot, shape of your arch and so forth.” — CK.
4. “Getting on a programme is really good, there is so much virtual and in-person coaching available and it’s relatively accessible, especially compared to gym costs.” — BOC
5. “People are often afraid to sign up for an event or a race, but I think it is great to have something four, five, six weeks down the line. Sign up for a 5km, or a park run, and having that goal or target keeps you honest.” — BOC