The GAA: Is hurling and football too competitive for younger kids? 

“The GAA is fantastic. Hard-working volunteers do everything to make it fun and inclusive,” says one effusive mother of four.

“My cousin is a mentor with his local GAA team, and they are known for playing only the star players in matches,” offers a parent of two.

From an exhausted father of three: “It’s non-stop. There’s so much training, even if your child doesn’t get picked for matches.”

Unsurprisingly, parents hold shifting views when it comes to the biggest sporting organisation in the country. But one question isn’t going away: Is a ‘play to win’ attitude, damaging our national sports and, in turn, our children?

The Competitive Edge

Proponents of competition argue that knocks and disappointments are unavoidable in sport. Competition improves performance and develops commitment, resilience, and discipline – vital qualities to survive in other competitive settings.

However, psychologists highlight the detrimental effects of an overly competitive atmosphere when children are too young. Children develop differently and in adolescence it can literally become a game of boys and girls competing against men and women.

Early specialisation and a focus on winning are also said to negatively impact a child’s wellbeing. The children dropping out may have internalised criticism, feeling they’re not good enough – unlikely to succeed in other aspects of life too.

Dropping out of sport is not ideal as participation is linked to better mental health and lower rates of depression.

Writer Tadgh Coakley, author of ‘The Game’ and passionate GAA supporter believes: “Competition is a double-edged sword in sport. On the one hand children learn vital skills like focus, the value of hard work, how to network and how do deal with disappointment. But vulnerable children must be protected from the acute sense of loss when they don’t win or make the team. I think awareness around mental health is much more in the spotlight these days and that’s a great development.”

Tadgh Coakley. Picture: Michael O'Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

So, what’s to be done?

Ex All- Ireland Camogie champion and PE Teacher Julia White believes in competition and its benefits, but makes a distinction between what is healthy competition and what is not.

“Around 13/14 is the real danger age for drop out, when children report not having fun anymore. Being left on the side-line is not fun. Being hammered again and again in a competition isn’t fun either. Young people need to be given equal playing time regardless of ability, and they need to be given a chance to compete on an equal playing field.” The recently retired player says a lot of work will need to happen for this to become embedded in GAA culture, or indeed in any youth sport.

“If you have two very unequal teams competing, the stronger team should be given a handicap to make it a competitive game. Maybe they need to score with more passes. Young people are ok with that. They want the challenge. Nobody wants an easy win. This would require a massive system overhaul but that’s what is needed in my opinion.” She doesn’t believe competition needs to be omitted altogether.

“Competition can be good if managed well. For instance, we might not only have awards for the winning team in terms of points; we could also award the best team player, the best communicator, the most committed player etc. Competition is important but player development and fun should be the priority.”

Cork Camogie champion and PE teacher Julia White

Efforts Being Made

The GAA is aware of statistics around dropout. One in four players quit by the age of 12, rising to one in three by the age of 16. They are also aware of the reason: a reported lack of fun, arising from a hyper focus on winning.

Clubs now run mixed-ability blitzes and have developed GO Games to ensure that fun and inclusivity are at the core of the GAA ethos. ‘Play to stay’ is a mantra heard on pitches and in clubs across the country.

Interestingly, the Go Games initiative is only for children under twelve.

One area for development is arguably the Cork organisation Sciath na Scol, founded in 1903 and still rolled out across Cork schools. The same competitions occur nationally through Cumann na mBunscol.

The GAA competition is usually played by children in sixth class, but the youngsters can be drawn from fourth class up, if numbers are low enough.

Coach and Carrigaline GAA Youth Development Officer Brendan O’Driscoll believes that player development should be at the heart of everything the GAA does and should apply to these school-based competitions too.

“If you’re a big school with big numbers then you’ll automatically go into the top grade. So, for example the Gaelscoil and Holywell National school in Carrigaline are always top because they have the numbers.”

Depending on the group he reports that it can still get very competitive.

“If I were coaching a team, I would give every player a go. I’d rotate the players to give everyone an opportunity to experience the competition. However, players, coaches and parents can get very emotionally involved. They might only want the best players in.”

O’Driscoll sees this as a myopic approach.

In all honesty, playing to win is really the wrong philosophy. I would love for anybody who wants to experience it, to get the opportunity to play.”

He holds a long view when it comes to player development.

“A child may be a late bloomer so it’s important that they are kept in the sport, given a chance. There’s been examples of people who weren’t great at a sport when they were very young but ended up playing on the county senior team.”

His attitude chimes with sentiments shared by former Cork senior football manager Brian Cuthbert back in 2019. Referring to men’s GAA, he said, “only 1% ever get to the very top,” so the approach much be to train “as many as possible, for as long as possible, in the best environment possible’."

Parent Responsibility

Perhaps the uncomfortable truth is that everyone must play their part in combating the play to win approach in GAA.

“My boy was really upset because he was doing the training but never getting a game in Sciath na Scol,” says Sarah. “We complained and things changed. Our speaking up highlighted that the school could bring everyone if they wanted to, and did, when we kicked up a fuss. They quickly changed their tune when questions were asked and the whole conversation of exclusion started.”

Another parent offers: “It’s a funny one because my son always gets picked. He holds his breath every time, but he always gets it. He would be very upset if he didn’t get picked for the team. He and his friends are very competitive. I’m lucky in that he does get picked but if he didn’t, I would have a different opinion. I can see how upsetting that would be for a child. If he was loving it and not getting picked and his little heart was breaking I would steer him away from it altogether.” Teacher Julia White believes it’s often parents who set the tone.

“It’s got everything to do with attitude. Last year we heard of a parent assaulting a child and there was another case of a referee being assaulted too. Parents often put volunteer coaches under a great amount of pressure to win, to play their strongest players at the cost of other players’ wellbeing. If I wasn’t a PE teacher working with children every day I might have a different perspective but, for me, this kind of player management is unacceptable.”