Out and About: Where Brian Dowling, Glenda Gilson and more were spotted this week

The GLammies at Medley, Dublin

Irish hair extensions brand Great Lengths last weekend hosted The GLammies, a gala event at Medley in the heart of Dublin where eight awards were handed out to hair extension specialists. The event was MC’d by TV and radio presenter Brian Dowling, with English supermodel Sophie Anderton and RTÉ 2FM radio presenter Emma Power also in attendance.

The big winner on the night was Laura Francis at Hession Hairdressing Clontarf who took home the Great Lengths Trophy for Extension Excellence.

English model Sophie Anderton at Great Lengths' The GLammies in Dublin. Picture: Karen Morga

RTÉ 2FM presenter Emma Power at Great Lengths' The GLammies in Dublin. Picture: Karen Morgan

Lynn Knox, Edwina Hayes and Shannon Duignan at Great Lengths' The GLammies in Dublin. Picture: Karen Morgan

Lora Doyle at Great Lengths' The GLammies in Dublin. Picture: Karen Morgan

Brian Dowling and Leighann Gibbons at Great Lengths' The GLammies in Dublin. Picture: Karen Morgan

Hendrick’s Gin launch at Staunton’s on the Green, Dublin

Spring was in the air as Irish celebrities, presenters and influencers gathered to enjoy an outdoor lunch to celebrate the launch of Hendrick's new floral gin creation, ‘Flora Adora’. Famous faces in attendance included top Irish designers Aoife McNamara and Chupi Sweetman, Virgin Media Presenter Katja Mia, RTÉ 2FM presenter Laura Fox and influencer Louise Cooney. As the new Hendrick’s Flora Adora was inspired by the flowers that most entice our precious pollinators, the guests were surrounded by wildflowers at the event which took place at Stauntons on the Green.

Laura Fox pictured at the launch of Hendrick's Flora Adora Gin at Stauntons on the Green, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Chupi Sweetman and Aoife McNamara pictured at the launch of Hendrick's Flora Adora Gin at Stauntons on the Green, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Rob Kenny pictured at the launch of Hendrick's Flora Adora Gin at Stauntons on the Green, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Katja Mia pictured at the launch of Hendrick's Flora Adora Gin at Stauntons on the Green, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Louise Cooney pictured at the launch of Hendrick's Flora Adora Gin at Stauntons on the Green, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Shauna Lindsay pictured at the launch of Hendrick's Flora Adora Gin at Stauntons on the Green, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Damien Broderick pictured at the launch of Hendrick's Flora Adora Gin at Stauntons on the Green, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Aideen Kate pictured at the launch of Hendrick's Flora Adora Gin at Stauntons on the Green, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Corina Gaffey pictured at the launch of Hendrick's Flora Adora Gin at Stauntons on the Green, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Erica Cody pictured at the launch of Hendrick's Flora Adora Gin at Stauntons on the Green, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Cork International Choral Festival launch

Taking place over the May bank holiday weekend, the Cork International Choral Festival was officially launched in Cork City Hall this week. The event in May will see thousands of singers from choirs all over Ireland, Europe and beyond take part in gala performances, national and international trophy competitions, fringe concerts, workshops, and free public performances in more than 90 venues throughout Cork city and county. For more see corkchoral.ie.

Beatrice Rossi, Italy and Anna Xaubet, Spain, pictured at the launch of Cork International Choral Festival. Picture: Chani Anderson

Cliona, Patricia and Ide O'Sullivan pictured at the launch of Cork International Choral Festival. Picture: Chani Anderson

Michela Del Tin, Festival Administrator & Marketing, Peter Stobart, Artistic Director and Elaine FitzGerald, Festival Manager pictured at the launch of Cork International Choral Festival. Picture: Chani Anderson

Jane and John Fitzpatrick pictured at the launch of Cork International Choral Festival. Picture: Chani Anderson

Margot Bennaud-Guilmo, Michela Del Tin, Peter Stobart, Elaine FitzGerald, Sarah Stephenson, Yuma Kermanrrec and Asaya Calyaka pictured at the launch of Cork International Choral Festival. Picture: Chani Anderson

Ciara and Niamh Murphy at the launch of Cork International Choral Festival. Picture: Chani Anderson

Elton John pop-up at Kildare Village

Elton John Pops Up!, an exclusive pop-up store at Kildare Village is open now until May 3. The shop features the much-anticipated Elton John Eyewear. Presenter Glenda Gilson, Cork influencer Shauna Doyle and singer Aimée were among those that stopped by.

Kildare Village said it is delighted to bring the world of Elton John to life, in support of the Elton John AIDS.

Shauna Doyle pictured at the launch of the Elton John Pops Up!, an exclusive pop-up store at Kildare Village. Picture: Andres Poveda

Aimée pictured at the launch of the Elton John Pops Up!, an exclusive pop-up store at Kildare Village. Picture: Andres Poveda

Claire Beck pictured at the launch of the Elton John Pops Up!, an exclusive pop-up store at Kildare Village. Picture: Andres Poveda

Padraig McLoughlin and Val Forde pictured at the launch of the Elton John Pops Up!, an exclusive pop-up store at Kildare Village. Picture: Andres Poveda

Nikki Whelan pictured at the launch of the Elton John Pops Up!, an exclusive pop-up store at Kildare Village. Picture: Andres Poveda

Glenda Gilson at the launch of the Elton John Pops Up!, an exclusive pop-up store at Kildare Village. Picture: Andres Poveda

RTS Ireland Television Awards

An Irish Goodbye Star James Martin had even more to celebrate after picking up the Outstanding Newcomer Award at the RTS Ireland Television Awards held in The Galmont Hotel, Galway. Other attendees included fellow Oscar nominees Cleona Ní Chrualaoithe and Colm Bairéad of An Cailín Ciúin as well as Siún Nic Gearailt from Nuacht TG4 and Sean O’Rourke from RTÉ.

Earlier this month An Irish Goodbye picked up the Oscar for best short film. The night was made even more memorable when the star-studded audience sang 'happy birthday' to James Martin as he accepted the award.

Oscar nominee, Cleona Ní Chrualaoithe, An Cailín Ciúin and Dee Forbes Director General RTÉ at the RTS Ireland Television Awards 2023 held in The Galmont Hotel, Galway. Picture: Andrew Downes, Xposure

Siún Nic Gearailt, Nuacht TG4 and Sean O'Rourke, RTÉ, at the RTS Awards held in the Galmont Hotel, Galway. Picture: Andrew Downes, Xposure.

Gráinne McElwain GAA Go and Gearóid Mac Donncha at the RTS Awards held in the Galmont Hotel, Galway. Picture: Andrew Downes, Xposure.

Caitlín Nic Aoidh who presented the RTS Ireland Television Awards 2023 held in The Galmont Hotel, Galway. Picture: Andrew Downes, Xposure

Cormac Ó hEadhra who presented the RTS Ireland Television Awards 2023 held in The Galmont Hotel, Galway. Picture: Andrew Downes, Xposure.

James Martin celebrating his win for Outstanding Newcomer Award at the RTS Ireland Television Awards held in The Galmont Hotel, Galway. Picture: Andrew Downes, XPOSURE

'Sparkles & Bubbles' with Caroline Svedbom at Sheena's Boutique, Cork

Sheena's Boutique on Cork's Oliver Plunkett Street held an in-store event with special guest Caroline Svedbom recently. The Swedish designer launched her own jewelry range in 2013 with the goal of bringing joy and colour to women of all ages. She is the fourth generation of her family to work with jewelry and all her pieces are handmade at a family-run studio in Greece.