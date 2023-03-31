Out and About: Where Brian Dowling, Glenda Gilson and more were spotted this week

Familiar faces were spotted at the launch of a new gin and a gala event in Dublin while Swedish designer Caroline Svedbom visited Sheena's Boutique in Cork city
Brian Dowling and Leighann Gibbons; Katja Mia and Glenda Gilson were Out and About this week

Fri, 31 Mar, 2023 - 20:00
Nicole Glennon and Maeve Lee 

The GLammies at Medley, Dublin

Irish hair extensions brand Great Lengths last weekend hosted The GLammies, a gala event at Medley in the heart of Dublin where eight awards were handed out to hair extension specialists. The event was MC’d by TV and radio presenter Brian Dowling, with English supermodel Sophie Anderton and RTÉ 2FM radio presenter Emma Power also in attendance. 

The big winner on the night was Laura Francis at Hession Hairdressing Clontarf who took home the Great Lengths Trophy for Extension Excellence. 

Hendrick’s Gin launch at Staunton’s on the Green, Dublin

Spring was in the air as Irish celebrities, presenters and influencers gathered to enjoy an outdoor lunch to celebrate the launch of Hendrick's new floral gin creation, ‘Flora Adora’. Famous faces in attendance included top Irish designers Aoife McNamara and Chupi Sweetman, Virgin Media Presenter Katja Mia, RTÉ 2FM presenter Laura Fox and influencer Louise Cooney. As the new Hendrick’s Flora Adora was inspired by the flowers that most entice our precious pollinators, the guests were surrounded by wildflowers at the event which took place at Stauntons on the Green.

Cork International Choral Festival launch

Taking place over the May bank holiday weekend, the Cork International Choral Festival was officially launched in Cork City Hall this week. The event in May will see thousands of singers from choirs all over Ireland, Europe and beyond take part in gala performances, national and international trophy competitions, fringe concerts, workshops, and free public performances in more than 90 venues throughout Cork city and county. For more see corkchoral.ie.

Elton John pop-up at Kildare Village

Elton John Pops Up!, an exclusive pop-up store at Kildare Village is open now until May 3. The shop features the much-anticipated Elton John Eyewear. Presenter Glenda Gilson, Cork influencer Shauna Doyle and singer Aimée were among those that stopped by.

Kildare Village said it is delighted to bring the world of Elton John to life, in support of the Elton John AIDS.

RTS Ireland Television Awards

An Irish Goodbye Star James Martin had even more to celebrate after picking up the Outstanding Newcomer Award at the RTS Ireland Television Awards held in The Galmont Hotel, Galway. Other attendees included fellow Oscar nominees Cleona Ní Chrualaoithe and Colm Bairéad of An Cailín Ciúin as well as Siún Nic Gearailt from Nuacht TG4 and Sean O’Rourke from RTÉ.

Earlier this month An Irish Goodbye picked up the Oscar for best short film. The night was made even more memorable when the star-studded audience sang 'happy birthday' to James Martin as he accepted the award.

'Sparkles & Bubbles' with Caroline Svedbom at Sheena's Boutique, Cork

Sheena's Boutique on Cork's Oliver Plunkett Street held an in-store event with special guest Caroline Svedbom recently. The Swedish designer launched her own jewelry range in 2013 with the goal of bringing joy and colour to women of all ages. She is the fourth generation of her family to work with jewelry and all her pieces are handmade at a family-run studio in Greece.

<p>Dearbhla Mescal and Paul Mescal attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Picture: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images</p>

Paul Mescal's mother Dearbhla shares update from hospital as she undergoes chemotherapy

