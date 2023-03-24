Out and About: Where Davina McCall, Lorraine Keane and more were spotted this week 

Irish premiere of Air at the Stella Cinema, Rathmines

Dublin's Stella Cinema in Rathmines was buzzing on Thursday evening as guests stepped out for the Irish premiere of the Air, a sports drama starring Matt Damon, Jason Bateman and Ben Affleck. Air follows the history of shoe salesman Sonny Vaccaro, and how he led Nike in its pursuit of the greatest athlete in the history of basketball: Michael Jordan.

Erica Cody arrived on the night with her father Gerald Kennedy - who played in high school with Michael Jordan! Other attendees on the night included Dancing with the Stars' Kevin McGahern and 2FMs Emma Power, who has a new weekend show with Roz Purcell.

Lorraine Keane pictured at the Irish premiere of Air at the Stella in Rathmines, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Emma Power pictured at the Irish premiere of Air at the Stella in Rathmines, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Erica Cody and her father Gerald Kennedy pictured at the Irish premiere of Air at the Stella in Rathmines, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Levina Negi and Sarah Kinlough pictured at the Irish premiere of Air at the Stella in Rathmines, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Sarah McDermott pictured at the Irish premiere of Air at the Stella in Rathmines, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Kevin McGahern pictured at the Irish premiere of Air at the Stella in Rathmines, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy

National Menopause Summit at The Mansion House, Dublin

TV presenters Grainne Seoige and Davina McCall were leading the discussions at the sold out National Menopause Summit supported by M&S in The Round Room at The Mansion House in Dublin on Thursday.

Our Health & Wellbeing editor Irene Feighan was there on the night, and you can read her report from the night here.

TV presenters Grainne Seoige and Davina McCall pictured at the sold out National Menopause Summit supported by M&S in The Round Room at The Mansion House in Dublin. Picture: Marc O'Sullivan

Head of marketing and sales at M&S Ireland with guests/team at the National Menopause Summit supported by M&S. Picture: Marc O'Sullivan.

Styled with Grace launch at Wren Urban Nest, Dublin

Grace Cahill has been immersed in fashion for 12 years, from her early days as a fashion journalist to Chief Stylist and Fashion Editor at the Irish Daily Mail, and more recently, has been an enviable presence on Instagram with her fabulous tablescapes and interior design inspo grid. Now, the Kildare-based style aficionado has launched her own business, Styled with Grace, which will see her offering a tailor made service to clients to jazz up brand launches, destination events, weddings, celebrations and more.

Attendees celebrating the launch at Wren Urban Nest included fellow influencers Clementine MacNeice, Louise Cooney, and Tara O’Farrell.

Earlier this week, Grace shared some of her tips with Carol O'Callaghan on how clever purchases for the home can save you space and funds without compromising on style or comfort. You can read that here.

Louise Cooney pictured at the launch of Styled with Grace at Wren Urban Nest. Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Tara O'Farrell pictured at the launch of Styled with Grace at Wren Urban Nest. Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Clementine MacNeice pictured at the launch of Styled with Grace at Wren Urban Nest. Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Caoimhe Cummins pictured at the launch of Styled with Grace at Wren Urban Nest. Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Debbie O'Donnell pictured at the launch of Styled with Grace at Wren Urban Nest. Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Grace Cahill pictured at the launch of Styled with Grace at Wren Urban Nest. Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Amy Winehouse Exhibition at the Museum of Style Icons, Newbridge

‘Beyond Black – Celebrating the Career and Style of Amy Winehouse’ opened at the Museum of Style Icons at Newbridge Silverware in Newbridge, Co Kildare this week. The exhibition features several original garments and property once owned and worn by the legendary singer including some never-before-seen dresses designed by her personal stylist and close friend, Naomi Parry, who was there on the day.

Catriona Gourlay, who was Amy Winehouse's close friend and flatmate, also stopped by for the launch along with Darren Julien and Martin Nolan of Julien's Auctions in Los Angeles, and Lorraine Keane and Noel Cunningham.

Maeve attended the event and chatted with Naomi Parry and Catriona Gourlay who shared some of their fondest memories of Amy. You can read the interview here. The free-to-enter exhibition runs until May 7.

Meika Madden at the 'Beyond Black – Celebrating the Career and Style of Amy Winehouse' at The Museum of Style Icons, Newbridge Silverware. Picture: Dee O'Keeffe

Catriona Gourlay, Aileen O'Brien and Naomi Parry at the 'Beyond Black – Celebrating the Career and Style of Amy Winehouse' at The Museum of Style Icons, Newbridge Silverware. Picture: Dee O'Keeffe

Naomi Parry, stylist and close friend of Amy Winehouse at the 'Beyond Black – Celebrating the Career and Style of Amy Winehouse' exhibition at The Museum of Style Icons, Newbridge Silverware. Picture: Dee O'Keeffe

Jean Creaton and Noel Cunningham at the 'Beyond Black – Celebrating the Career and Style of Amy Winehouse' at The Museum of Style Icons, Newbridge Silverware. Picture: Dee O'Keeffe

Martin Nolan and Darren Julian attend the 'Beyond Black – Celebrating the Career and Style of Amy Winehouse' at The Museum of Style Icons, Newbridge Silverware. Picture: Dee O'Keeffe

Lorraine Keane and Noel Cunningham attend the ‘Beyond Black – Celebrating the Career and Style of Amy Winehouse’ at The Museum of Style Icons, Newbridge Silverware. Picture: Dee O’Keeffe

80 for Brady screening at The Lighthouse Cinema, Smithfield

Mary Kennedy, Jenny Buckley and Hayley Doherty were among the invited guests stepping out for a special preview screening of the new sports comedy 80 for Brady at the Light House Cinema in Smithfield, Dublin.

The film stars Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sally Field and Rita Moreno and was inspired by the true story of four friends living life to the fullest when they take a trip to the 2017 Super Bowl to see their hero Tom Brady play... The film is in cinemas now.