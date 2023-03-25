Wedding of the Week: Clampers, forgotten rings and a big party for Tara and Mic's wedding day

Romance blossomed for childhood pals Tara Maguire and Mic O’Donovan from County Cork during their third-level years.

The couple, travelled from their native Rosscarbery to Kerry where they were married recently in St Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney.

“We met in school and were always great friends but didn’t start going out until college,” says Tara, a primary school teacher.

She and Mic, a heating engineer, got engaged at home, in Rosscarbery, on Christmas morning.

Tara Maguire and Mic O’Donovan with Pat Maguire

Almost a year later, they exchanged vows, in a Mass led by Fr Anthony O’Mahony on December 20, 2022, and held their reception in the Great Southern Killarney.

“It was just amazing, the best day of our lives from start to finish — we had a ball,” says Tara.

Their wedding photographer, Emma Jervis, led them on a photoshoot that took in Killarney National Park, including Ross Castle.

Tara Maguire and Mic O’Donovan

Both sets of parents, Anne and Pat Maguire and Noreen and Peter O’Donovan, and Tara’s grandparents, Madge Maguire and Donal O’Leary, helped lead the celebrations.

Mic O’Donovan with Chris O’Donovan, Alan O’Regan, Paul Shanahan and Gearóid O’Brien

Also by their side were the bride’s sisters, Cliona Maguire (maid of honour) and Derbhla Maguire (bridesmaid), and friends, Karen O’Mahony, and Cáit Mennis (bridesmaids), and the groom’s friends, Chris O’Donovan (best man), Alan O’Regan, Paul Shanahan, and Gearóid O’Brien (groomsmen).

Tara Maguire and Mic O’Donovan with their parents Anne and Pat Maguire, and Noreen and Peter O’Donovan

Planning their wedding was fun, adds Tara. “There was no real concept as such other than to have a big party, it just all came together with the help and support of our family, friends, and the Great Southern,” she says.

Their snapper was also key to the event, adds the bride. “Our photographer Emma Jervis was just incredible and put us so much at ease and made the day so enjoyable and there was no special moment that she didn’t capture which we are so grateful for,” says Tara.

Tara Maguire and Mic O’Donovan with the bride's parents Anne and Pat Maguire, and grandparents Madge Maguire and Donal O'Leary, and sisters Cliona and Derbhla Maguire

But the bride is grateful that a few moments went unknown to her prior to her walk down the aisle. “The wedding cars were all almost clamped before we headed to the church which resulted in a standoff between the groomsmen and the car clamper — who thankfully let them off the hook,” Tara says.

“Fortunately, I was oblivious to it all! Also, the best man forgot the rings and had left them back in the house but thankfully he realised before the ceremony started!”

Tara with her father Pat Maguire and bridesmaids Cliona Maguire and Derbhla Maguire, Karen O’Mahony and Cáit Mennis

Tara looked picture-perfect in a Love Story Bride gown she sourced in The White & Gold, Kinsale, Co Cork.

Her makeup was by Orla O’Connor with hairstyling by Pat O’Neill, all done in the bridal suite in the Killarney Great Southern.

The groom and his party’s suits were purchased from Red Church, Cork.

Tara Maguire and Mic O’Donovan got engaged at home, in Rosscarbery, on Christmas morning last year

Mic adds: “Tara’s grandaunt Bet Desmond did the flowers for us in the church and our good friend Susan Cowhig made the cake and took care of the dessert table, and it was so lovely to have people so close to us so heavily involved in the preparation.”

MG Best Movie Videography was also behind the lens; and Catherine Twomey, West Cork Flowers, created the bouquets and buttonholes.

The newlyweds chose South Africa as their honeymoon destination.

Tara Maguire and Mic O’Donovan were married in December 2022