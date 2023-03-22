Bernard O'Shea: These super seeds come close to working miracles

Every month there seems like there's another new superfood. You know the drill - a fresh, trendy food that claims to be the secret to longer hair, higher libidos, youthful skin and eternal life.

Goji berries, quinoa, and acai berries - they've all had their moment in the spotlight. But one of them has stood the test of time.

Chia seeds are the real deal, packed with nutrients and backed up by science. Just ensure you eat them correctly, or you could get "backed up" in an entirely different way.

Chia seeds have been used by different cultures in Central America and Mexico for thousands of years. The Aztecs and Mayans believed chia seeds were a mystical power source and used them in religious ceremonies. They also used them to fuel their warriors during long battles and journeys.

Chia seeds: a superfood for the long-term

Recently, chia seeds have gained popularity in the Western world. Their rise to fame started in 2009 when Christopher McDougall's book "Born to Run" was published. The book chronicled the author's journey with a tribe of Mexican Tarahumara Indians known for their incredible running abilities.

The key ingredient in their diet? Chia seeds provided the sustained energy they needed to run for miles.

BEATS BURST PIPES

My first encounter with this little black seed was when I was presenting on breakfast radio. We were sent in a hamper of them, and I was intrigued by their ancient origins. I threw a few handfuls (roughly 200g) into a water bottle and swilled it back. While working on the show with us, Lottie Ryan said to me in a slightly panicked tone, "Bernard, I don't think you should have swallowed that much".

She was right. Oh, boy, was she right.

They contributed to a renaissance in fibrous bodily intake for the following week. One thing to remember when consuming chia seeds is that they absorb a lot of liquid. When mixed with water, they expand and create a gooey substance, which can help fill you up and keep you feeling full for extended periods.

This is why chia seeds are often recommended for weight loss, as they can help curb cravings and prevent overeating. However, 200g on your very first sitting is not recommended.

I was considering telling my boss that I couldn't come to work due to the healthy uptake of my bowel movements. In fairness, as an excuse, it's exceptionally novel and beats burst pipes or the flu any day.

Today chia seeds today are a staple in the health food industry. They are also one of the only online trends I still consume daily and for a good reason. They are my uncomplicated and long-lasting superfood.

They only require some of your attention and get on with the job, but sometimes are forgotten. But the best thing about them is that you can add them to almost any liquid. Essentially they are the sound friend of superfoods.

I put two teaspoons into a pot of yoghurt most nights and leave them in the fridge. I got this tip from a personal trainer when telling her about my hatred of porridge.

SUPER-SUB

Some online influencers also use them as an egg substitute in baking recipes, but this is way too hardcore for me. They are flavourless if you don't have an adventurous palate.

Also, the gel-like substance is perfect for thickening sauces. Again I only make sauces if you count Bisto. Chia Bisto? It could take off. But most commonly, you'll see mountains of reels and videos online of people seeping them in coconut milk overnight to create a custard-like pudding.

Studies show that chia seeds can lower blood pressure. They also act as a stimulus to maintain good cholesterol levels. They have been purported to reduce the risk of heart disease and contain anti-inflammatory substances that help with arthritis and other inflammatory conditions.

The Journal of Nutrition found that daily consumption of chia seeds for 12 weeks resulted in lower inflammation levels in overweight and obese adults. Another study published in Diabetes Care showed that chia seeds improved blood sugar control in people with type 2 diabetes.

Although no superfood can work miracles, chia seeds come close, and I've tried them all. No superfood will solely help you lose weight or turn you into an Adonis overnight. Still, I can definitely attest that they are filling. Just eat less than half a packet on your first sitting!