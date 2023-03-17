Out and About: Where Vogue Williams, Liam Neeson and more were spotted this week

TV personality and businesswoman Vogue Williams attended the Brown Thomas Cork Spring fashion presentation alongside her mother, Sandra Wilson ahead of Mother's Day.
The pair showcased some of the store's upcoming Spring/Summer 2023 season collections. Maeve got to chat to Vogue and Sandra behind the scenes, stay tuned for the interview...
Vogue Williams and her mother Sandra Wilson at Brown Thomas Cork for a spring fashion workshop. Picture: Gerard McCarthy
Liam Neeson was in Dublin on Tuesday night, as he stepped out on the red carpet at the Stella cinema in Rathmines for a screening of his Sky Original film Marlowe. Based on the 2014 novel The Black-Eyed Blonde by John Banville, writing under the pen name Benjamin Black, the neo-noir thriller stars Neeson as brooding private detective Philip Marlowe. Diane Kruger and Jessica Lange also star. Lots of familiar faces attended the event including golfer Pádraig Harrington, Kodaline's Steve Garrigan and Today FM's Matt Cooper.
Liam Neeson pictured at the Sky screening of Marlowe in The Stella, Rathmines, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy
To celebrate St Patrick’s Day, Jameson hosted an epic celebration of cultural connection at The Camden in Dublin on Monday. The event featured performances from Soda Blonde, SOAK, The X Collective and Friends and DJ R3D, and was attended by familiar faces like radio DJ Fergal D'Arcy, musicians Shiv and Tosínn and TikToker Meg Reilly. Nicole got to check out the Green Room at the event, where invited guests had access to a range of extra activities including a tarot card reader, barber and make-up artist.
Erica Cody and Kate Wilson soaking up the music at a Jameson Connects gig in The Camden. Picture: Kieran Harnett
Fashion lovers were out in force on Wednesday as Penneys showcase its new Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Pastel hues are in for the season, with shades of lilac and pink dominating the racks, while khaki and rust orange is also having a moment, with cargo and utility ware moving from TikTok to the highstreet. Spotted checking out the retailer's latest offering were RTÉ Today Beauty guru Mark Rogers, fashion bloggers Louise Cooney and Ashley Kehoe, former Miss Ireland Aoife Walsh and TikTok stars Shanice Griffin.
Sports brand Dare 2b have a new collection on the way in collaboration with singer-songwriter, radio presenter and personal trainer Fleur East. To celebrate the launch, the brand hosted a Throwing Shapes dance class with dancer, choreographer and I’m Grand Mam podcaster PJ Kirby on Wednesday. Among those strutting their stuff to Fleur East’s hit Sax was singer and former Dancing with the Stars finalist Erica Cody, content creator and entrepreneur Éadaoin Fitzmaurice and Nicole – who is hoping to wipe all video evidence of her lack of co-ordination from the internet.
The Imperial Hotel in Cork city hosted a prosecco reception and 'Mad Hatters' afternoon tea in aid of Peter McVerry Trust. The event included a vintage fashion show, clothing and craft stalls as well as music by Velvet. Guests were encouraged to dress in vintage style and there were prizes for the best dressed and best hat.
Stella and Kevin Sheehan at the Mad Hatters Tea Party in aid of the Peter McVerry Trust. Picture: David Creedon
In partnership with the St Patrick’s Festival, The Guinness Storehouse and I.NY, The Ireland New York Project, hosted a special event on Wednesday, which welcomed singer songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Lisa Hannigan, photographer, Rich Gilligan, designer and former creative director at the New York Times, Mary Leonard, and journalist Mark O’Connell, author and regular contributor to the New Yorker and the New York Times. The panel discussed, explored and celebrated the impact and influence of Irish artists and creatives around the world, and in particular, the rich and unique relationship between Ireland and New York.
Taryn De Vere and Andrew Galvin pictured at the Guinness Storehouse and I.NY New York/New Irish - A Diaspora of Artists evening. Picture: Andres Poveda