Out and About: Where Vogue Williams, Liam Neeson and more were spotted this week

Brown Thomas Cork Spring fashion presentation

TV personality and businesswoman Vogue Williams attended the Brown Thomas Cork Spring fashion presentation alongside her mother, Sandra Wilson ahead of Mother's Day.

The pair showcased some of the store's upcoming Spring/Summer 2023 season collections. Maeve got to chat to Vogue and Sandra behind the scenes, stay tuned for the interview...

Avril Hastings and Sian Walsh from Cobh at Brown Thomas Cork for a spring fashion workshop. Picture: Gerard McCarthy

Margaret Bruen and Jayne Bruen from Glounthaune at Brown Thomas Cork for a spring fashion workshop. Picture: Gerard McCarthy

Roya Golcha and Yasmin Golchia at Brown Thomas Cork for a spring fashion workshop. Picture: Gerard McCarthy

Catriona Scally and Gemma Ring O'Neill at Brown Thomas Cork for a spring fashion workshop. Picture: Gerard McCarthy

Virginia Foley, Maeve Dennehy, Stephen Hennessy and Lesley Boland at Brown Thomas Cork for a spring fashion workshop. Picture: Gerard McCarthy

Vogue Williams and her mother Sandra Wilson at Brown Thomas Cork for a spring fashion workshop. Picture: Gerard McCarthy

Liam Neeson steps out on the red carpet at the Sky screening of Marlowe at the Stella Cinema in Dublin

Liam Neeson was in Dublin on Tuesday night, as he stepped out on the red carpet at the Stella cinema in Rathmines for a screening of his Sky Original film Marlowe. Based on the 2014 novel The Black-Eyed Blonde by John Banville, writing under the pen name Benjamin Black, the neo-noir thriller stars Neeson as brooding private detective Philip Marlowe. Diane Kruger and Jessica Lange also star. Lots of familiar faces attended the event including golfer Pádraig Harrington, Kodaline's Steve Garrigan and Today FM's Matt Cooper.

Padraig Harrington and his wife Caroline pictured at the Sky screening of Marlowe in The Stella, Rathmines, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Steve Garrigan and Diana Bunici pictured at the Sky screening of Marlowe in The Stella, Rathmines, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Matt Cooper and wife Aileen Hickey pictured at the Sky screening of Marlowe in The Stella, Rathmines, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Radio Presenter Pamela Joyce pictured at the Sky screening of Marlowe in The Stella, Rathmines, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Comedian Anna Clifford pictured at the Sky screening of Marlowe in The Stella, Rathmines, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Louise Cooney pictured at the Sky screening of Marlowe in The Stella, Rathmines, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Paddy Smyth pictured at the Sky screening of Marlowe in The Stella, Rathmines, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Liam Neeson pictured at the Sky screening of Marlowe in The Stella, Rathmines, Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Jameson Connects pre-Paddy's Day celebration at The Camden

To celebrate St Patrick’s Day, Jameson hosted an epic celebration of cultural connection at The Camden in Dublin on Monday. The event featured performances from Soda Blonde, SOAK, The X Collective and Friends and DJ R3D, and was attended by familiar faces like radio DJ Fergal D'Arcy, musicians Shiv and Tosínn and TikToker Meg Reilly. Nicole got to check out the Green Room at the event, where invited guests had access to a range of extra activities including a tarot card reader, barber and make-up artist.

Fergal Darcy and Ciara Brennan soaking up the music at a Jameson Connects gig in The Camden. Picture: Kieran Harnett

Megan Reilly, Padraig Wilson and Ciara Reavey soaking up the music at a Jameson Connects gig in The Camden. Picture: Kieran Harnett

Ola Majekodunmi and Sarah Kavanagh soaking up the music at a Jameson Connects gig in The Camden. Picture: Kieran Harnett

Toshín Bankole, Ella Daley and Senita Appiakorang soaking up the music at a Jameson Connects gig in The Camden-photo Kieran Harnett

Peter McGann and Gemma Feeney soaking up the music at a Jameson Connects gig in The Camden-photo Kieran Harnett

Erica Cody and Kate Wilson soaking up the music at a Jameson Connects gig in The Camden. Picture: Kieran Harnett

Penneys Spring/Summer 2023 showcase

Fashion lovers were out in force on Wednesday as Penneys showcase its new Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Pastel hues are in for the season, with shades of lilac and pink dominating the racks, while khaki and rust orange is also having a moment, with cargo and utility ware moving from TikTok to the highstreet. Spotted checking out the retailer's latest offering were RTÉ Today Beauty guru Mark Rogers, fashion bloggers Louise Cooney and Ashley Kehoe, former Miss Ireland Aoife Walsh and TikTok stars Shanice Griffin.

Former Miss Ireland Aoife Walsh at the Penneys SS23 press day in Primark HQ. Picture: Kieran Harnett

Ashley Kehoe and Denise Smith at the Penneys SS23 press day in Primark HQ. Picture: Kieran Harnett

Shanice Griffin and Adam Fogarty at the Penneys SS23 press day in Primark HQ. Picture: Kieran Harnett

Tara Anderson and Louise Cooney at the Penneys SS23 press day. Picture: Kieran Harnett

Clementine MacNeice at the Penneys SS23 press day in Primark HQ. Picture: Kieran Harnett

Mark Rogers at the Penneys SS23 press day in Primark HQ. Picture: Kieran Harnett

Dare 2b Fleur East Sportswear Collection launch at The Liffey Trust Studios

Erica Cody, PJ Kirby and Beverly Mitchell at the exclusive launch of the new Dare 2b Fleur East Sportswear Collection in The Liffey Trust Studios, Dublin

Sports brand Dare 2b have a new collection on the way in collaboration with singer-songwriter, radio presenter and personal trainer Fleur East. To celebrate the launch, the brand hosted a Throwing Shapes dance class with dancer, choreographer and I’m Grand Mam podcaster PJ Kirby on Wednesday. Among those strutting their stuff to Fleur East’s hit Sax was singer and former Dancing with the Stars finalist Erica Cody, content creator and entrepreneur Éadaoin Fitzmaurice and Nicole – who is hoping to wipe all video evidence of her lack of co-ordination from the internet.

Mad Hatters Tea Party for Peter McVerry Trust

The Imperial Hotel in Cork city hosted a prosecco reception and 'Mad Hatters' afternoon tea in aid of Peter McVerry Trust. The event included a vintage fashion show, clothing and craft stalls as well as music by Velvet. Guests were encouraged to dress in vintage style and there were prizes for the best dressed and best hat.

Gerlene Kennedy with Elena Canty at the Mad Hatters Tea Party in aid of the Peter McVerry Trust. Picture: David Creedon

Dolores Murphy with Elaine Buckey of the Peter McVerry Trust at the Mad Hatters Tea Party in aid of the Peter McVerry Trust. Picture: David Creedon

Tina Clehane and Yvonne Dempsey at the Mad Hatters Tea Party in aid of the Peter McVerry Trust. Picture: David Creedon

Models Emma Hallahan and Jenny Melnichenko at the Mad Hatters Tea Party in aid of the Peter McVerry Trust. Picture: David Creedon

Elaine Twomey, Eveanna O' Flynn and Lisa Kearney at the Mad Hatters Tea Party in aid of the Peter McVerry Trust. Picture: Picture David Creedon

Stella and Kevin Sheehan at the Mad Hatters Tea Party in aid of the Peter McVerry Trust. Picture: David Creedon

Guinness Storehouse and I.NY New York/New Irish - A Diaspora of Artists evening

Mark O’Connell is pictured with Rich Gilligan, Mary Leonard and Lisa Hannigan Picture: Andres Poveda

In partnership with the St Patrick’s Festival, The Guinness Storehouse and I.NY, The Ireland New York Project, hosted a special event on Wednesday, which welcomed singer songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Lisa Hannigan, photographer, Rich Gilligan, designer and former creative director at the New York Times, Mary Leonard, and journalist Mark O’Connell, author and regular contributor to the New Yorker and the New York Times. The panel discussed, explored and celebrated the impact and influence of Irish artists and creatives around the world, and in particular, the rich and unique relationship between Ireland and New York.