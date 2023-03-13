'I'm becoming a dad': PJ Gallagher expecting twins with partner Kelly 

Comedian PJ Gallagher has revealed he is set to become a dad - to not one, but two babies.

The Morning Glory radio presenter shared the news with his listeners on Radio Nova, saying it was “terrifying but brilliant".

The 47-year-old is expecting a baby girl and baby boy with his partner Kelly Doolin in late August.

Revealing the news on the show, Gallagher said: “I came in one morning and I said, ‘Jim [Gallagher's co-host] you’re not going to believe it. Me and Kelly we’re having a new version of ourselves, this is a baby on the way. I’m becoming a dad".

“We went to the doctor again because the first time we went and we saw the baby and we were like, ‘No way, look there’s an actual...there it is, woo that’s real.

PJ Gallagher with partner Kelly Doolin.

“Then we went back the second time. See they didn’t see, there were actually two of them so we’re having twins. So we’re actually having twins - we’re having two of them, a boy and a girl, holy fart. There you are now.

“We are delighted, so it’s gas. It’s terrifying but brilliant.”

The former Naked Camera star then welcomed his partner Kelly to the show to speak about her experience so far.

"The first thing PJ googled when he heard the news was 'how old do babies have to be to ride a motorbike?'. So that was very reassuring."

The 33-year-old said she had been "quite sick" during the first trimester but PJ took "really very good care" of her.

She also revealed that her parents are yet to meet the Irish comedian in person so she was "a little bit nervous" to tell them she was pregnant.

"The only things they knew about PJ was that he’d been in a mental hospital pretty recently and that he had a big fight with Conor McGregor on Twitter. But my dad took the news well, thank God.”

The comedian was admitted to St Patrick’s mental hospital in December 2021, and was there for 11 weeks, after initially believing he would be there for just four weeks.

Speaking to Stefanie Preissner on Newstalk's Late Breakfast in December, Gallagher said he had been terrified of what going into the mental hospital might mean for his career or his friendships.

“No one can find out, you know? No one can know I’m struggling and no one can know I’m in hospital and that was because I had all these ideas of what that meant – being worthless afterwards and being constantly seen as someone who is fragile afterwards; when you’re coming out of hospital, people thinking they’ll have to be on their tippy toes around you.

“That is just not the case," he said. "In fact, it is the other way around. People just say, ‘good or you’ and ‘fair play’ and I guess, for me, remembering how normal it is helps.”

The soon-to-be dad is set to meet his Boston native partner's parents soon, as the couple is planning to go over to the States in April, ahead of becoming first-time parents.