Oscars 2023: Who are the Mescals, Brendan Gleeson’s wife and Barry Keoghan’s partner? 

The Irish were out in full force for the 2023 Oscars with more familiar faces taking to the red (or rather, champagne) carpet than we are used to.

Between nominations for the Banshees of Inisherin, An Irish Goodbye and Paul Mescal in Aftersun, there was no shortage of Irish stars and many of them made it a family affair, bringing partners, parents and children along on the night.

Here’s what you need to know about those that accompanied our Irish actors at the 95th Academy Awards.

Colin Farrell’s son

Colin Farrell and son Henry Tadeusz Farrell attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards. Picture: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

He may not have picked up an award for best actor but Colin Farrell certainly deserves an award for having the most adorable date. The Banshees of Inisherin star brought his 13-year-old son Henry Tadeusz Farrell as his date for the Oscars.

Henry, who Farrell shares with his ex-partner and actress Alicja Bachleda-Curuś, matched his dad in a velvet Dolce and Gabbana suit.

Ahead of the night, 46-year-old Farrell said his son was “looking forward” to being his plus-one on the night.

Farrell also shares his eldest son, 19-year-old James, with his ex-partner Kim Bordenave.

The Mescal family

Paul Mescal attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards with his mother. Picture: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Maynooth native Paul Mescal was set on making the Oscars a family affair and brought along his mother Dearbhla, his father Paul Snr and his siblings, Donnacha and Nell.

The family seems very close and Paul even took his siblings along to a Vanity Fair party while they were in LA.

Nell and Donnacha

Donnacha Mescal, Paul Mescal, and Nell Mescal attend Vanity Fair And TikTok Celebrate Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood In Los Angeles on March 08, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Nell is the youngest in the family and is a singer-songwriter. Earlier this year, she made her Late Late Show debut, performing her single Homesick. The 19-year-old, who currently lives in London, has spoken about her decision to drop out of school in order to pursue a career in music. She officially launched her artistic career during the covid-19 pandemic. She signed her first management deal with Q Prime Management. She is also signed to LAB Records.

In an interview with Vanity Fair on Oscars night, Nell spoke about the TikToks she often posts of her brother. When asked if she gets approval from Paul to post the videos, Nell said: “I’ve the sister card. I can do whatever I want.” Donnacha is a bit more under the radar than his siblings but currently lives in New York, where he works in HR.

Nell Mescal talks about the TikToks she posts of her brother Paul. #Oscars https://t.co/wgCluOYWZT pic.twitter.com/C9UYC56ThB — Variety (@Variety) March 13, 2023

Dearbhla and Paul Snr

Paul Snr is a schoolteacher who also acted semi-professionally while Dearbhla works for An Garda Síochána.

Dearbhla is a typical proud Irish mammy and loves to share updates to her Instagram account. Speaking to Variety Magazine on the night of the Oscars, she said: "This is just an incredible moment and it's real. It's actually not fantasy it is real."

Following the announcement of Paul Mescal’s Oscar nomination, Nell shared that Dearbhla was about to begin chemotherapy and had gotten a haircut in preparation for treatment that day.

Alyson Sandro

Barry Keoghan and Alyson Sandro attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Picture: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Barry Keoghan and his partner Alyson Sandro welcomed their first child, Brando last August. Last month, the Dublin native dedicated his Bafta award to his baby boy.

Originally from Scotland, Sandro met Keoghan in London and the pair have been dating since February 2021.

In an interview with GQ, the actor revealed that they met in a pub and said that she “didn’t care” that he was an actor. He also said that he was the first one to make a move.

Mary Gleeson

Brendan Gleeson and Mary Gleeson attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Picture: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Mary and Brendan Gleeson have been married since 1982 and have four children together — Domhnall, Brian, Fergus and Rúairí. While he tends to keep their relationship private, Gleeson did once say that it was his wife who encouraged him to start acting.

"My wife Mary is very level-headed, and she encouraged me. She was incredibly supportive,” he once told Variety Magazine.

The In Bruges star worked as a secondary school teacher for many years before he decided to pursue his passion for acting. In 1991, he left teaching in order to achieve that goal.