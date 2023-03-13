Colin Farrell responds to 'offensive' Saturday Night Live sketch during Oscars

Colin Farrell has responded to a controversial skit on Saturday Night Live that portrayed the Irish actor and his Banshees of Inisherin co-star, Brendan Gleeson.

Airing in the US on Saturday night, the controversial sketch used what many viewers deemed 'offensive' Irish stereotypes. The 3.5-minute skit presented the pair as unintelligible with an incomprehensible accent. The punchline of the joke was that they “hadn’t even started drinking yet”.