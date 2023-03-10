‘We are so proud’: Barretstown campers send messages of support to Barry Keoghan

When Barry Keoghan steps into the iconic Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday night, he will do so with the love and support of a very special group of people cheering him on at home in Ireland.

The Dublin actor is nominated for an Academy Award for supporting best actor for his role in The Banshees of Inisherin.

Keoghan is also a Barretstown Ambassador, working closely with the charity and the children it helps to support. CEO Dee Ahern says Keoghan does “fantastic” work with them, including attending the launch of their Aladina film studios last March which featured a screening of his hit Marvel film, Eternals.

“Barry greeted each camper as they arrived to the theatre, posing for photos and chatting with them. He was so warm and genuine and really engaged with each of the campers. He was brimming with ideas and is very passionate about what he can do to support Barretstown and our campers,” Ahern says.

The children at Barretstown have shared a message of support for Keoghan through campers Alex and Cal from Dublin who met the Oscar-nominated star when he visited them. Ahern echoed their sentiments.

“We wish him the very best of luck, whether he wins or not, we are all so proud of him here in Barretstown and look forward to welcoming him back.”

Barretstown was founded in 1994 and has supported over 85,000 children affected by serious illness in that time.

Through his work with the charity, Keoghan has been an inspiration to the children he meets and Ahern praises him for his kind nature.

“Like everyone in Ireland, here in Barretstown, we are hugely proud of Barry and his well-deserved success. He was so kind with everyone he met here in Barretstown and had great fun interacting with our campers. Our campers were so excited to meet a movie star, and his shy and modest nature endeared him to everyone he met.”

Keoghan is famously proud of his roots, dedicating his Bafta award to the children living in the area he grew up.

“Children always need role models that they can relate to and aspire to. Barry has never forgotten his Dublin and Irish roots, and I think this is something that makes everyone proud,” Ahern says.

She adds that Leoghan felt a connection with the charity’s founder, actor Paul Newman, as well as with the children it supports.

“Barry was a huge fan of Barretstown founder Paul Newman and was inspired by Paul’s acting and philanthropy, so it’s a lovely connection for him to have with Barretstown, which is Paul’s incredible legacy.

"The children who come to Barretstown face many adversities in life and this really resonated with Barry.”