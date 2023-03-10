In pictures: Irish stars hit the green carpet for Oscar Wilde Awards in Santa Monica

Ahead of the much-anticipated Academy Awards, Irish stars gathered in Santa Monica on Thursday night to celebrate the annual Oscar Wilde Awards.

The green carpet saw a number of Irish stars including Eve Hewson and her parents Bono and Ali; Jamie and Damian Harris; Samantha Mumba; Fionnghuala "Fig" O'Reilly; Rea Seehorn; Charlie Hunnam; Sarah Polley, Frankie Shaw; Sarah Bolger; Colm Bairéad and the cast of An Cailín Ciúin; the cast of The Irish Goodbye; Katie McGrath and JJ. Abrams and Minister Catherine Martin.