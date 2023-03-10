In pictures: Irish stars hit the green carpet for Oscar Wilde Awards in Santa Monica

Ahead of the much-anticipated Academy Awards, Irish stars gathered in Santa Monica on Thursday night to celebrate the annual Oscar Wilde Awards.
The green carpet saw a number of Irish stars including Eve Hewson and her parents Bono and Ali; Jamie and Damian Harris; Samantha Mumba; Fionnghuala "Fig" O'Reilly; Rea Seehorn; Charlie Hunnam; Sarah Polley, Frankie Shaw; Sarah Bolger; Colm Bairéad and the cast of An Cailín Ciúin; the cast of The Irish Goodbye; Katie McGrath and JJ. Abrams and Minister Catherine Martin.
The pre-Oscars event celebrates the Irish contribution to the entertainment industry. This year, Thurles native and actress Kerry Condon and Killarney actress Jessie Buckley were honoured at the awards while Eve Hewson received the Wilde Card Award.
Eoghan MacSweeny, Graham Knox, Danny O'Reilly, Conor Egan and Róisín O attend the US-Ireland Alliance's 17th Annual Oscar Wilde Awards in Santa Monica, California. Picture: David Livingston/Getty Images
According to Trina Vargo, president of the US-Ireland Alliance: "The Wilde Card has been used to bring attention to rising talent who may not yet be a household name, but who we expect will be."
The first such award was presented in 2010 to a young Saoirse Ronan.
The Coronas performed on the night, with frontman Danny O'Reilly saying they felt "so lucky" to play the event, especially with the buzz around the Irish at this year's Oscars.
The US-Ireland Alliance's 17th Annual Oscar Wilde Awards took place before what will hopefully be a very memorable Oscars night for Irish talent.
Taking place on Sunday, the 95th Academy Awards has 14 Oscar nominations including a first-ever nomination for a movie in the Irish Language for An Cailín Ciúin. The Banshees of Inisherin is up for nine awards, while Aftersun has earned Paul Mescal his first Best Actor nomination.