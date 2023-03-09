Mother's Day gift guide: Say 'I love you' with these 12 Irish-made treasures and experiences

1. Sleep like a queen

Sometimes, all mammys want is some quiet time - something Dublin-born mother-of-two and Jane Darcy founder Gillian Halpin knows all too well. So this luxury sleep set from the brand is the ultimate treat, allowing her to relax and unwind in style and comfort.

The set contains 100% pure mulberry silk items including a pillow case, eye mask, 3 hair scrunchies and one of the Irish brand's natural soy wax candles - you can choose from seven scents. €155, janedarcy.ie.

2. The gift of a portrait

Mary Duffy watercolour portrait

For a gift that will be treasured for years to come look to Meath artist Mary Duffy who does stunning watercolour portraits, which she completes based on a photograph. €450, maryduffyportraits.ie.

3. Back to one another

Mettle & Bloom Amity Set, €134.95

The Amity Set from Galway-founded Mettle & Bloom is made up of The Demure hoop earrings and The Unity mecklace which has two beautiful chains that differ in texture and design.

According to its founder, the necklace "celebrates the union between two people that are incredibly different but will always find their way back to one another". It seems a suitable gift from daughter to mother. €134.95, mettleandbloom.com.

4. 'A half load?!'

Ma Mary card from Howrad Studios, €4.50

This Derry Girls Ma Mary card from Dublin-based Howrad Studios is sure to get a laugh, €4.50, howradstudios.com.

5. Unraveling motherhood

Unraveling Motherhood by Geraldine Walsh

The ideal gift for the book-lover, in her debut book Unraveling Motherhood, journalist and mum of two, Geraldine Walsh, examines the complexities of life's toughest job, with a mix of personal anecdotes, research, and workable techniques that aims to leave readers "feeling validated, inspired and seen". €18.30, gutterbookshop.com.

6. Retreat in a jar

Rathbornes 1488 Dublin Retreat luxury four wick candle costs €75

Founded in Dublin in 1488, Rathbornes is believed to be the world’s oldest candle company. And with over 500 years experience, it's no surprise their candles are some of the best-smelling and longest-lasting on the market.

They have recently launched a new collection inspired by Phoenix Park with two and four-wick luxury candles and diffusers. The Dublin Retreat luxury four wick candle costs €75, rathbornes1488.com.

7. Time well spent

Afternoon Tea Sun Lounge Sheen Falls Lodge

The best gift you can give your mother this weekend is your time - and maybe a glass of Duval Leroy Champagne. Sheen Falls Lodge, nestled in the heart of County Kerry, invites you to celebrate Mother's Day in style this year with a special Mother's Day afternoon tea, which includes a selection of savory sandwiches, homemade scones with clotted cream, jam, and lemon curd, and a selection of sweet delights served with coffee or tea.

You can choose from three add-ons including a mocktail (€42pp), cocktail (€48.00pp) or a glass of Duval Leroy champagne (€60). To book, see sheenfallslodge.ie.

8. Chocolate connoisseur

Chocolate sommelier Shobitha Ramadasan will be running a course this month

Chocolate sommelier Shobitha Ramadasan is on a mission to educate people about the delights and complexities of good chocolate, and her latest online chocolate-tasting mini-course is set for March 29. If you book mam in for it, she'll get to learn all about what goes into making good chocolate, how to spot on, and how to appreciate it.

A chocolate kit with all the materials you need is delivered to your doorstep in advance, with three bars of specialty Bean to Bar chocolate and a sample of cacao beans or nibs. €55, book at chocolatesomm.com.

9. Never too old

You're never too old to need a hug from your mum card

Laura Dempsey is the woman behind Pickled Pom Pom design studio in Kildare. We love all her designs, but this 'you're never too old to need a hug from your mum' card might be our favourite. €4, pickledpompom.com.

10. Plant a memory

Plantable experience gift card, €4.50

Made from recycled paper pulp which has living seeds added to it whilst drying, this very special card is designed to be buried under 2cm of soil, watered, and then, wildflowers will bloom! €4.50, jiminy.ie.

11. Neven's finest

Neven Maguire Cheese and Wine set

Is it just us, or are all Irish mammies just a little bit obsessed with Neven Maguire? We have it on good authority that his Dunnes Stores line is top-notch (our mammy), and the €10 cheese and wine set is an easy win - just don't forge to pick up some wine and cheese to go with this gift, dunnesstores.com.

12. Especially for mum

Relaxation area in the g Hotel

Hard-working mums who put everyone else first every other day of the year is who the g Hotel in Galway is targeting with their Especially for Mum spa package.

For €100 per person, the package includes an hour-long Thermal Suite experience, along with a choice of a refreshing ESPA mini-facial or a soothing back massage, followed by a restful and relaxing wind-down on a tepidarium heated lounger, with prosecco and chocolates in the relaxation room to top-off the treat.

A complimentary ESPA Refine & Revitalise skincare gift bag is included in the package which includes Tri-Active Resilience Detox & Purify Cleanser, ESPA’s super-fine exfoliator, Refining Skin Polish, the lightweight purifying Resilience SOS Skin Clearing Serum, and ESPA Positivity Bath & Body Oil. Email espa@theghotel.ie to book. See theghotel.ie/spa.