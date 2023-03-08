Bargain Hunter: Aer Lingus' sale, Penneys kitchenware and Aldi's Mother's Day selection

Plus premium perfumes for less at LookFantastic and Aldi's Daffoil Day charity bouquet 
Wed, 08 Mar, 2023
Nicole Glennon

Aer Lingus' spring/summer flight sale

Nothing perks us up more than news of a flight sale, so we were delighted to see Aer Lingus are offering up to 20% off fares and baggage to a range of summer routes this week. From Cork, destinations include Dubrovnik Faro and Lanzarote, while new routes like Dublin/Kos and Dublin/Olbia (Sardinia) are also in the mix. The offer is valid for travel from March 26 – August 31, 2023, but be quick, the offer ends at midnight on Monday, March 13. See aerlingus.com.

Penneys kitchenware

Irish girlies' favourite retail store has been on the up and up with its home and tableware selection as of late, and Penneys has just launched some new gorgeous (and affordable) bits for spring. Their new painted range includes vases (€8), cereal bowls (€5) and mugs (€4) that are sure to cheer up any dismal morning. See primark.com/en-ie. 

LookFantastic's fragrance offers 

If you're picking up a perfume for mam this Mother's Day, LookFantastic is a good place to look. At the moment, the site has fragrances from Parisian brand Maison Margiela's Replica range on offer, including one of our favourite new scents 'On a Date' which, a gorgeous floral and fruity scent with grape and rose. The 100ml is on offer for €116.45 right now (usually €127.95). Viktor & Rolf's sweet but woody Flowerbomb is also on offer, with the 100ml eau de parfum now €112.45 (usually €132.45). Shop at lookfantastic.ie.

Treat mam to a bouquet at Aldi 

Aldi will have lots of gorgeous flower bouquets in stock ahead of Mother's Day (March 19, don't forget it) to make it easy and cost-effective to bring a smile to mammy's face this year. There are tulips from €4.99 (in stores March 16), and, if you want to pick up a bunch and support a good cause at the same time, Aldi is supporting this year’s Daffodil Day with a special daffodil bouquet (in stores now) for just €3.79 - with 50c from each purchase going directly to the Irish Cancer Society. If you want to pull out all the stops - and sure doesn't she deserve it - their Showstopper bouquet will be in stores from March 17, priced at €39.99. See aldi.ie. 

