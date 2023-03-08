Bernard O'Shea: I'm saddened and shocked, why did no-one prepare me?

Many people who work in media may find out in a newspaper that a TV or radio show they are involved with has been cancelled.

It’s happened to me a few times, and it’s never a nice way of finding out, albeit par for the course, and you inevitably get used to it.

But I was more saddened to learn when reading this publication a few weeks ago that one of my favourite minerals, Lilt, was discontinued. Surely my editor should have prepared me for this shock?

It was introduced in 1975 with the tagline ‘The totally tropical taste’. Then after 48 years, on February 14, the classic soft drink was reintroduced as Fanta Pineapple and Grapefruit.

Lilt was only available in a handful of countries – the UK, Ireland, Gibraltar and Seychelles. Coca-Cola, the corporation behind the name, revealed that Lilt had recently become part of the Fanta group.

Martin Attock, the company’s Vice President of commercial development, said, “Lilt’s classic flavour remains undamaged, upholding its great taste.”

I’d imagine reinventing a brand like Lilt isn’t a walk on a Caribbean beach. Still, I wonder whether the Coca-Cola executives know about the time that this tropical beverage cemented my place as a bona fide culchie?

In 1997 I was a fresh-behind-the-ears 19-year-old student in Dundalk. Like most people that age, it was my first real taste of freedom, albeit I brought my washing home every weekend. (I later coined this the ‘40-degree umbilical cord’.)

One night walking home from the pub while trying to be ‘cool’ with new friends, we called into a chipper. When asked did I want a drink, I replied, “Yeah, can I have a tin of Lilt”. My new-found friends fell about the place laughing. One of them could barely catch his breath and kept repeating, “tin of Lilt!”.

Bernard O'Shea and feline assistant Jingles - whose thoughts on the recent Lilt issue are not a matter of public record

When the hilarity eventually died down, the same guy said, “A tin of Lilt! That’s the most culchie thing I’ve ever heard in my life.”

I should inform the Coca-Cola executives, who I’m positive are going to read this piece that a ‘culchie’ (which I am) is someone who’s from the country. But no longer can I proclaim my cultural heritage at 2am in a chipper anymore.

A “tin of Fanta Pineapple and Grapefruit” doesn’t roll off the tongue as beautifully.

It got me thinking that we all have those products we’ve grown up with and remember from childhood – be it a favourite toy or cereal you loved as a child. I still daydream about those big yellow Tonka lorries and remember those grainy Homestead ads and its musical jingle, “Brings value home”.

Like it or not, they are a part of our lives. So when something big happens and these products undergo a significant rebrand, how should we feel? When a brand undergoes a rebrand, it can be a significant change for customers who are used to the old look. But sometimes, companies will do a complete 180 and go back to their roots.

This can be done for various reasons, but it usually has something to do with wanting to evoke nostalgia in their customers. And it often works! Nostalgia is a powerful emotion that can make us feel good about brands, even if we’re unsure why. It’s also been shown to increase brand loyalty and customer spending. But this nostalgia has a downside: it can also make us feel old.

Rebrands that hark back to an earlier time can trigger feelings of ageing in some people, who may not appreciate being reminded of their mortality. For these folks, including myself, nostalgia isn’t always a positive emotion.

One theory is that nostalgia acts as a way to cope with negative emotions. In other words, when you feel down or anxious, you may turn to nostalgic memories to boost your mood. If you are feeling down right now, sing the Fat Frog jingle, remember? “HB make ‘em he’s a real fat frog” for a few seconds; at least you’ll feel better, possibly reminding you of watching telly after school or going to the shop to get ice cream.

Studies have also revealed that people who tend to daydream and have a rich imagination are more likely to experience nostalgic feelings.

As for me and my loss of Lilt, I don’t know where it leaves me psychologically. I suppose I can always ask for a mineral.