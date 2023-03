CORK woman Anne O’Leary already held one of the most prestigious business roles in the country when she made the decision last year to join Facebook owner Meta to take up the role of vice president of one of its business divisions for the European, Middle East, and Asian markets.

For 14 years she worked for Vodafone Ireland, spending the final decade there as its CEO. She joined the company as enterprise director in 2008 and was responsible for spearheading the expansion of the company’s product offerings to businesses before she took over the role of CEO in 2009.