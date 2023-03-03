Tommy Tiernan diagnosed with sleep apnea after waking up every morning 'exhausted'

Tommy Tiernan has revealed that he has been diagnosed with sleep apnea after a recent trip to the hospital.

Speaking on The Tommy, Hector and Laurita Podcast, the comedian said he was waking up every morning "feeling exhausted".

"The first thing I would want to do in the morning is stick my head out the window to get the vitamins that would be in the air."

Explaining the condition to his fellow podcasters, Tiernan explained, "Sleep apnea is where your body isn't getting enough oxygen," he said, "And I suppose when you're not getting enough oxygen, you're waking up feeling exhausted".

Detailing his experience in the hospital, the 53-year-old said he was strapped up like "a suicide bomber".

"I swear to god," he said, "I had eight wires stuck to my head."

"I had three going across my forehead, two on my chest, two in my leg..."

Tommy Tiernan said he will now use a CPAP machine

"They put the stuff on me early so I could get used to it so by the time the evening came around, I'd be used to it and be able to fall asleep," he added, saying he was given a sleeping tablet and soon fell asleep.

After being monitored sleeping overnight, Tiernan said he was told he "definitely" had sleep apnea.

The comedian was then given a choice to do nothing, as it was a "mild" case, or use a CPAP machine.

The Saturday night chat show host said he'd committed to using the machine, which will involve sleeping with a mask and strap across his head, admitting it "doesn't look great".

"It forces oxygen into your body and your man told me that it's a bit uncomfortable for the first few days but you get used to it."

He joked that "the ride will be done in the morning, or before we go to bed at all" now that he has to use the machine.

"If I want to feel good all the time, I'll have to take the machine on the road with me," the comedian said.