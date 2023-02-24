Spencer Matthews attempts to recover brother's body from Everest in new documentary

Spencer Matthews has released the trailer for his highly-anticipated documentary which will see the former Made In Chelsea star attempt to find the body of his brother who disappeared on Mount Everest in 1999.

Matthews, who is married to Howth personality Vogue Williams, has enlisted the help of survivalist Bear Grylls and record-breaking mountaineer Nirmal “Nims” Purja to help him retrace his brother Michael's final steps in the Disney+ feature-length film, Finding Michael.

Michael Matthews became the youngest Briton to reach the summit of Everest at the age of 22, but disappeared on the mountain just three hours later.

The trailer for the forthcoming documentary opens with the 34-year-old businessman looking at a picture of his brother wearing a red ski jacket, saying: “I hate the picture. All I see is a young man in the process of losing his life.”

World “14 peak” record holder Purja leads the 10-man search crew armed with drones and the trailer shows the crew face unexpected and extreme challenges as well as intense time pressures when the weather closes in.

TV presenter and executive producer Grylls says: “Stay safe. If you get hold of Mike, I hear his voice screaming that one loud.”

He later added: “On average, seven people every year of those attempting Everest will lose their lives. No mountain is worth dying for a second time over.”

Vogue Williams (left) and Spencer Matthews attending the premiere of the documentary, Finding Michael, at the Dolby Cinema At The Cinema In The Power Station, Battersea Power Station, London.

The film was launched at a premiere on Tuesday, attended by Matthew's wife Vogue Williams, former Made In Chelsea co-star and close friend Jamie Laing, his mother Jane, and Bear Grylls.

Taking to her Instagram stories after the event, Williams wrote, "This movie is incredible, so proud of you @spencermatthews."

Recently, Matthews opened up about the loss of his brother on Elizabeth Day's How To Fail podcast, admitting he was in denial about his brother's death for a long time,

"My parents told me Mike was lost on the mountain and wasn't coming back," he said,

"I didn't understand death fully then, it didn't register with me. Mike was my superhero. To me, it just couldn't be true."

"As time passed, I realised it was true and that I wouldn't see him again," he said, "that was very difficult.'

Matthews shares three children with Williams, Theodore, four, Gigi, two, and Otto, nine months.

Finding Michael, directed by Tom Beard, is set to premiere on Disney+ on March 3.