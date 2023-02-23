Paul Mescal offers plenty of smiles, but few words, as he hits red carpet in Dublin 

Oscar nominee Paul Mescal was all smiles on Thursday night as he touched down in the capital to open the Dublin International Film Festival.

The Maynooth man was happy to sign autographs and take selfies with fans who had shown up for the gala screening of his film God’s Creatures— though he had few words for the journalists in attendance.

"Excited," he shouted over his shoulder, as agents shuffled him away from journalists who tried to ask him about his feelings ahead of the biggest night in film.

"Sorry," he mumbled, by way of apology, "we're tight on time."

His fellow castmate, acting royal Emily Watson, was happy to talk about his stellar rise to the top, however, saying of the young actor "to know him is to love him".

"He's an adorable young man. And so talented."

Asked whether she'd given Ireland's fastest-rising star any advice on how to handle his newfound celebrity she said, "He's doing pretty good. He's very grounded. He's got his family around him."

Indeed, his mother Dearbhla and father Paul Sr were by his side again tonight, after attending the Bafta's with him on Sunday last.

Both received a winning smile from their son and hugs when he spotted them — and word on the carpet was that he was particularly conscious of making his way into the theatre on time tonight because of their presence.

The young actor, who is credited with giving GAA shorts their moment in the fashion world, rocked a Simone Rocha leather duster outfit on the night, complete with a white shirt, black tie, black trousers, black leather boots and a gold earring.

'His team are proactive'

The 27-year-old, who will appear on Friday's Late Late Show, is set to become an even bigger name in the coming months with a staggering number of film projects on the way including Carmen, a movie adaption of the classic opera due for release in April, Foe, a sci-fi thriller with Saoirse Ronan, and another theatre run as Stanley Kowalski in A Streetcar Named Desire, this time in London's West End, following it's success at the Almeida.

He's a welcome catch for any director or producer these days - legendary director Ridley Scott has handpicked him for the leading role in his long-awaited Gladiator sequel - but God's Creatures producer Fodhla Cronin O'Reilly told the Irish Examiner it was actually Mescal that reached out to them after getting a hold of the film's script.

"It was a surprise," she said. "We hadn't sent it to him."

"His team are so proactive — they know what's going around."

The film, which sees Mescal play a young man accused of sexual assault, is the jewel in the crown of Dublin International Film Festival's line-up this year, which will showcase 16 new Irish features and documentaries.

Other highlights include new Irish films Barber, starring Aidan Gillen, John Connors’ The Black Guelph; My Sailor, My Love, set on Achill Ireland; Ann, based on the last day of Ann Lovett; 406 Days about the 2020 Debenhams picket and Jim Sheridan’s latest documentary Peter O'Toole: Along The Sky Road To Aqaba.

International films coming to the festival include German comedy The Pool, tense Polish drama Bread and Salt, and Haitian documentary Kanaval. The festival runs until March 4.