Bernard O'Shea: The dos and don'ts of whitening your teeth at home

For the past month, I’ve embarked on a DIY mission to brighten my pearly whites with home remedies. My teeth are yellow, and I’m not just referring to their physical appearance; my fear of dental work has left me apprehensive about seeking professional whitening treatments.
Now that I’ve begun my journey to rip all the enamel off my teeth, I needed to know the right way. There are a few different ways, she said. “If you are on a budget, you can try the strips. Legally they can’t go over 0.1% of hydrogen peroxide in the EU.”