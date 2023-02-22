Bernard O'Shea: The dos and don'ts of whitening your teeth at home

For the past month, I’ve embarked on a DIY mission to brighten my pearly whites with home remedies. My teeth are yellow, and I’m not just referring to their physical appearance; my fear of dental work has left me apprehensive about seeking professional whitening treatments.

As someone who’s petrified of the dentist, I was willing to try anything to avoid sitting in the prosthodontist’s chair. As a safety net, I asked Dr Bronagh Keane, dentist, aka “The Tooth Fairy”, for her analysis.

The first method I tried out was oil pulling.

I’ve had previous experience with this method. You swirl the oil around your mouth (in this case, I used coconut oil) for twenty minutes daily, then spit it out. The last time I tried this was over a decade ago when the lovely Amanda Byram told me about it. However, I didn’t spit it out. I continued to ingest gallons of oil over a few months resulting in me having a posterior oil leak on the Luas. This time around was far less… messy. However, I didn’t see any real improvement.

Dr Bronagh says: “It has yet to be proven to do anything. They say it can reduce cavities and whiten teeth, but there is no evidence. However, it is harmless. Unless, of course, you kept swallowing it.”

This cannot be said for the other two methods I tried.

First, strawberries. I saw this online and thought it would be a breeze as I give the kids strawberries daily. All you have to do is rub a strawberry into your teeth. What’s not to like? It’s only a fecking strawberry.

According to Dr Bronagh: “It’s the seeds that are scrubbing off the top surface. It’s going to whiten your teeth, but it’s more like mechanical scrubbing. You will get the same effect with nuts or anything like that. But if you munch on strawberries for five days a row, you will inevitably cause acid attacks. It wouldn’t be my go-to to achieve results, but it will give some brightness as it removes surface stains.”

However, the next foray into getting the Ross from Friends smile ran a severe cropper: lemon juice and salt. I have seen crazy results with this method on social media. You rub salt and lemon juice into your gnashers, and within days people have said they see a difference. I had to stop on day three as my teeth began to hurt beyond belief.

Dr Bronagh is resolute. “This is an absolute no-no. Please don’t do this. The ph of lemon is pure acidic. So even in people who love sucking on oranges and lemons, you will see such a high level of decay. You are softening the surface of your teeth, then scrubbing them, so you thin your enamel; your teeth will get yellower in the long run.”

The same went for bruising my teeth with “Bicarbonate of soda”, and when I told her that I brushed my teeth with “activated charcoal” and spent more time trying to scrub it off, she told me “I’d keep it for the barbecue Bernard.”

Now that I’ve begun my journey to rip all the enamel off my teeth, I needed to know the right way. There are a few different ways, she said. “If you are on a budget, you can try the strips. Legally they can’t go over 0.1% of hydrogen peroxide in the EU.”

But here’s the thing. I want quick results. I’m sick and tired of the tried and tested. Bronagh had an answer for that too. “People tell me, “I want a quick fix” I always tell them I’m not the person for you. The only treatment I’d recommend is at-home whitening with regular check-ups from your dentist to make sure everything is ok. The at-home whitening, which you do overnight, has a transient sensitivity for 24 hours, but it does take six weeks.

Finally, I asked her for one word of advice for all people living with dentophobia. “Use sensitive toothpaste instead of whitening toothpaste, and don’t rinse after using it. All kinds of toothpaste have minerals in them, and you want to keep those because your teeth are made of tubes of crystals, and you want to block those crystals with all those minerals.”

So there you have it. Who knew that lemon juice and salt was horrific for your teeth? Everyone apart from me. I’d grin and bear it, but my teeth are still too sensitive.