Cork broadcaster Anna Geary expecting first child with husband Kevin Sexton

Broadcaster Anna Geary has announced that she is pregnant with her first child.
The former Cork camogie star, who married husband Kevin Sexton in 2019, shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday evening.
Sharing a picture of a little hurley, a teddy, and a babygrow embellished with the phrase 'togging out in 2023', thestar captioned the post: “A new teammate coming in 2023.”
The four-time All-Ireland winning camogie player married her long-time love in Cork in 2019, with a reception at the five-star Castlemaryr Resort. A year earlier, Kevin popped the question on the grounds of the resort, a day after their friend's wedding.
Famous friends Muireann O'Connell, Ursula Jacobs, Una Healy and Kathryn Thomas have all commented on the post offering their congratulations.