Laura Whitmore: I think it’s really important to know your worth and to use your voice in some way

Growing up for me was about spending time with the strong women in my life. I have a great relationship with my dad but in the house, it was just me and my mum. My nanny, my dad’s mum, passed away when I was 10. I was very close to her. She had a flat in Temple Bar, which is where my dad grew up. They were proper Dubs, you could see the Ha’penny Bridge from her window.
Where I grew up in Bray, none of my friends or family worked in this industry. My best friends from home — one is a doctor, one is a pharmacist — they’ve all got what we call ‘real jobs’. I didn’t have anyone in telly so when you don’t see it, it’s hard to imagine yourself in it.
- The Dare 2b x Laura Whitmore edit launched this month and is available on dare2b.ie and at select Regatta stores nationwide.